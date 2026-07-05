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HK businesses prioritise resilience, regional expansion amid uncertainty, UOB study finds

FINANCE
25 mins ago
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Hong Kong businesses are adopting a more measured approach amid a complex economic environment, with a growing emphasis on resilience, selective expansion and transformation, according to the UOB Business Outlook Study 2026.

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The study, based on 255 interviews with business owners and senior decision-makers conducted in early 2026, found that business sentiment has softened, with 63 percent of firms positive about the current environment, down from 73 percent in 2024. However, the outlook has strengthened, with 76 percent expressing confidence in the year ahead.

Regional expansion is gaining momentum, with 79 percent of businesses planning overseas expansion over the next three years, up from about 50 percent in 2025. ASEAN (33 percent) and Mainland China (26 percent) remain the most preferred destinations.

Supply chain resilience remains a critical focus, with 86 percent viewing it as strategically important. Digital transformation continues with 93 percent having adopted digital solutions, though only 53 percent have achieved desired outcomes. AI adoption is gaining traction, with more than 90 percent of tech, media and telecom firms planning to increase AI budgets.

Sustainability remains a core priority for 86 percent of businesses, with nearly half already implementing initiatives.

UOB Business Outlook Hong Kong businesses regional expansion

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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