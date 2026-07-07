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INSIGHTS

The biggest evidence of HK’s shift to prosperity | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
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This year marks the 29th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland. At this significant milestone, the development of the Northern Metropolis, particularly the Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park, stands as the strongest evidence of Hong Kong’s transition from stability to prosperity.

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With 23 hectares of industrial land and a HK$10 billion government commitment, the determination is crystal clear. However, this is far more than just land and funding – it represents a paradigm shift in Hong Kong’s industrial policy.

Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park is breaking ground by advancing investment promotion and construction simultaneously as a new model. I am particularly encouraged that even before the first board meeting, the Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park Company has already received many letters of intent from local, mainland, and overseas enterprises. Market confidence has arrived faster and stronger than expected.

This new model marks a major breakthrough in Hong Kong’s industrial land development. It will significantly accelerate progress and improve efficiency by cutting through bureaucratic restraints.

Beyond merely leasing space, the Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park aims to provide comprehensive one-stop value-added services. More importantly, it seeks to grow together with talents and their families. Located next to the new Northern Metropolis University Town, the park is envisioned not just as a cluster of factories and offices, but as a vibrant, livable community that supports living, interaction, and innovation – a pioneering concept in Hong Kong.

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover. I hope that by then, the Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park will have already taken shape. This would be the best tribute to our motherland and the most pragmatic and sincere response to both our country and Hong Kong.

The Honorable Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung is a non-official member of the Executive Council and chairman of the Vocational Training Council

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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