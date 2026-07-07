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NEWS

20 arrested in Sham Shui Po cross-department anti-crime operation

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police and relevant departments arrested 20 people during a cross-department anti-crime operation in Sham Shui Po on Monday, authorities said.

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Officers raided multiple locations under Operation CHAMPION, arresting 17 mainland Chinese women, one mainland Chinese man, one non-Chinese woman and one non-Chinese man aged between 34 and 67 on suspicion of breach of conditions of stay and illegal entry.

All are being detained for investigation, with some to be handed over to relevant departments.

Under the Immigration Ordinance, illegal immigrants, overstayers and others are prohibited from taking paid or unpaid employment, with a maximum penalty of a HK$50,000 fine and three years imprisonment. Employers hiring such individuals face a maximum penalty of a HK$500,000 fine and 10 years imprisonment.

Sham Shui Po anti-crime operation arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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