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INSIGHTS

The discipline of evaluation | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
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An AI output is not a conclusion. It is a candidate for one. The gap between the two is where evaluation happens, and it is the step most people skip. They read the output, see nothing obviously wrong, and adopt it. But nothing obviously wrong is not a judgment.

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AI engagement has a simple sequence. You start by specifying what the work is for and what would count as done. Then you give the machine a clear role: to answer, to question, to challenge, to verify, or to orchestrate the work. These decisions shape the output before it appears. Evaluation begins the moment the output arrives.

It comes down to one question in four parts. Does the logic hold, or does it only sound right? Do the claims rest on evidence, or on confident phrasing? Does the answer fit the real context, including its audience, purpose, timing, and consequences? And last: would I sign my name to it?

You can ask the machine to check its own claims. You cannot ask it to make the verdict yours. Verification tests the parts. Evaluation judges whether the whole thing is fit to become your position.

The AI can produce the draft, but it cannot own the conclusion. It has no standing, no accountability, and nothing at stake if the answer fails. You do. Judgment ends in an action. If it passes, accept it. If it is close, revise it. If the approach is wrong, re-run it with a different prompt. If the gap is beyond the model, escalate it to a human expert or further research. Evaluation resolves into a decision, not a feeling.

The loop is now complete: specify the work, assign the role, evaluate the output, and iterate until you can own it. The reinvented human does not simply receive what the machine produces. They decide what deserves to become theirs.

Frank Ng is a retired NASDAQ CEO, who co-authors this column with his son Ryan after publishing their book Hey AI, Let’s Talk!  

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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