logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Cheung Chau residents spot funnel cloud, Observatory says cannot confirm if waterspout

NEWS
56 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
threads：dottiehidee
threads：dottiehidee

Residents of Cheung Chau reported spotting a spectacular funnel cloud extending from the sky on Monday afternoon, with videos circulating on social media showing the phenomenon over the sea.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The sighting occurred around 6.36pm as severe thunderstorms associated with an active southerly airstream affected Guangdong and the northern South China Sea.

The Hong Kong Observatory said two residents reported seeing a funnel cloud over Cheung Chau around 6.30pm. However, the Observatory said it cannot yet confirm whether the phenomenon was a waterspout, as it remains unclear from the footage whether the funnel cloud had touched the water surface.

According to the Observatory, when atmospheric conditions are highly unstable, strong convection in thunderstorms can produce vigorous rotating columns of air, appearing as funnel clouds. If the vortex touches the ground, it is a tornado; if it touches the sea surface, it is a waterspout.

Waterspouts are rapidly rotating columns of air filled with water droplets, extending from convective clouds to the sea surface. They are generally less intense than tornadoes on land.

Cheung Chau funnel cloud waterspout

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Woman, 22, dies after falling from Lok Wah North Estate
NEWS
1 hour ago
20 arrested in Sham Shui Po cross-department anti-crime operation
NEWS
1 hour ago
Elderly woman found floating off Sai Wan Ho, unconscious in hospital
NEWS
4 hours ago
John Lee meets PBOC governor to discuss financial collaboration
NEWS
4 hours ago
Commissioner for Belt and Road Nicholas Ho met with HKEX Chairman Carlson Tong
Belt and Road Office discusses financial connectivity strategy with HKEX chairman
NEWS
5 hours ago
File Photo
Red Rainstorm Warning issued as HK braces for downpours
NEWS
7 hours ago
Night Recap - July 6, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK records seven new sporadic Legionnaires' disease cases with no linked sources
NEWS
8 hours ago
Police crack down on alleged triad site meal monopoly linked to $64m laundering, 125 arrested
NEWS
9 hours ago
(File Photo)
Heavy rain and squally thunderstorms batter Hong Kong as Tropical Depression Maysak weakens inland
NEWS
9 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
NEWS
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT
Victoria Shanghai Academy
At least 63 HK students secure perfect scores as IB results released
NEWS
14 hours ago
IB results: Victoria Shanghai Academy, St Stephen’s College post best-ever scores
NEWS
06-07-2026 01:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.