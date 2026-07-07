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NEWS

Heavy rain, squally thunderstorms expected; Yuen Long faces severe rainstorm

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The weather will remain unsettled on Tuesday and Wednesday under the influence of an active southerly airstream and upper-air disturbances, with heavy showers and squally thunderstorms at times, the Observatory said.

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Areas of intense thundery showers are affecting Hong Kong, with the Observatory monitoring whether a Red Rainstorm Warning Signal needs to be issued.

Violent gusts of around 90 kilometres per hour were recorded at Green Island around 7.45am, with the Observatory urging those outdoors to seek safe shelter immediately.

A localized heavy rain advisory was issued for Yuen Long District, where hourly rainfall is expected to exceed or has exceeded 100 millimetres, potentially causing serious flooding. Residents are advised to take precautions, stay away from watercourses, and beware of road flooding and traffic congestion.

rainstorm warning Yuen Long flooding violent gusts

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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