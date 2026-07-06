At least 63 HK students secure perfect scores as IB results released

At least 63 students clinched top marks in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme, with Victoria Shanghai Academy (VSA) reporting nine perfect scorers, the best record in the school’s history.

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With the results released on Monday, VSA announced that nine students earned the maximum 45 points, including Billy Chan, Chau Man-hei, Genevieve Cheuk, Koko Liu, Cyrus Fung, Hannah Tsui, Matthew Wong, Shannon Wong, and Alex Zhu.

Another eight students secured 44 points, and 13 achieved 43 points. The school recorded a 100 percent pass rate and an average score of 39, with nearly half its cohort scoring 40 points or above.

Seven secondary schools under the English Schools Foundation (ESF) reported a combined 27 top scorers.

Direct Subsidy Scheme (DSS) school St. Stephen’s College surpassed its 2021 record of three top scorers by yielding five 45-point achievers this year. The school also logged eight students with 44 points and four with 43 points.

St. Paul’s Co-educational College recorded six perfect scorers, 16 students with 44 points, and 15 students with 43 points.

Po Leung Kuk Choi Kai Yau School also produced six perfect scorers. Diocesan Boys’ School (DBS) celebrated five top scorers alongside 16 students scoring 44 points.

The Canadian International School of Hong Kong produced three top scorers, including Hilary Li, Wendy Wang and Austin Shen.

Singapore International School and Po Leung Kuk Ngan Po Ling College each reported one perfect scorer.