Morning Recap - June 12, 2026

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Mexico opens World Cup with passion, parties and protests

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Mexico City opened the World Cup on Thursday at the famous Azteca stadium with a ceremony celebrating pre-Hispanic culture, as the ground rocked ahead of the tournament's first match between Mexico and South Africa that kicks off against a backdrop of protests around the capital.

Photo: Reuters

Fans gather at Kwun Tong mall for World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa

Football fans gathered at a shopping mall in Kwun Tong early on Friday to watch the World Cup opening match between hosts Mexico and South Africa, with organisers providing a large screen, seating, and Mexico flags and cheering tools.

AFCD, police remove about 50 dogs from Pat Heung shelter amid cruelty probe

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and police removed about 50 dogs from a dog shelter in Pat Heung, Yuen Long on Thursday, as the facility's operator faces an animal cruelty investigation, sources said.

Cyclist, 19, injured after collision on Route Twisk

A 19-year-old cyclist was injured on Thursday evening after his bicycle lost control on a bend, crossed into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming seven-seater vehicle on Route Twisk, police said.

Law Society president: National security amendments add clarity, not powers

Legislative Council's House Committee held a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the government's latest amendments to national security subsidiary legislation, agreeing to form a subcommittee on the Safeguarding National Security (Procedural Matters) Regulation.

World/China News

Iran says no final decision made on deal that Trump hopes could be signed soon

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States and Iran could sign a peace deal as soon as this weekend that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, but Iran countered that it had not reached a final decision on an agreement.

Photo: Reuters

3 arrested in Tokyo for live-streaming sex acts on adult platform StripChat

Tokyo police have arrested two men and one woman for allegedly live-streaming sex acts on overseas adult website StripChat, with one broadcast attracting up to 8,000 simultaneous viewers and earning about 1 million yen (HK$48,800), authorities said.

US embassy employee found dead in Yangon hotel, Thai woman detained

A male employee of the US embassy in Myanmar was found dead about two weeks ago at a long-stay apartment hotel in Yangon, with local police treating the case as a homicide and detaining a Thai woman for questioning, according to diplomatic sources.

US embassy in Yangon

Hazardous materials incident prompts Pentagon lockdown, officials say

A hazardous materials incident put the Pentagon on lockdown on Thursday as fire officials investigated the air quality issue, defense and fire officials said.

3 young women found dead in Sapporo apartment bathroom in suspected suicide pact

Three women in their 20s were found dead in the bathroom of a residential apartment in Sapporo's Shiraishi Ward on Tuesday, with police suspecting a group suicide after discovering burnt briquettes at the scene, Japanese media reported.

Market

Wall Street indexes jump, Trump says strikes against Iran canceled

U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday, with indexes extending gains after U.S. President Donald Trump said he canceled planned strikes against Iran, and on the eve of the market debut of Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Sports

Quinones and Jimenez fire Mexico to opening World Cup win over 9-man South Africa

Mexico's Julian Quinones unleashed a spectacular strike and Raul Jimenez scored a header as the co-hosts beat nine-man South Africa 2-0 in their World Cup Group A opener at Estadio Azteca on Thursday, in a match where three players were sent off.

Photo: Reuters

Japan's Wataru Endo out of World Cup, international career over

Japanese captain Wataru Endo withdrew from the World Cup due to injury Thursday and announced his retirement from international competition.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Tracks across the steppe: what Central Asia's rail boom means for Hong Kong

While the world looks west and east, a transit revolution is unfolding in the heart of the Eurasian landmass - and Hong Kong has both the expertise and the incentive to join it.

Opinion

Nurturing and promoting civil education to our future pillars | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

In the previous columns, I wrote about the Law Society's Council duty visit to Beijing and the importance of transmission across generations. Ultimately, these reflections lead to a simple but vital question: How do we ensure that the next generation develops a sound understanding of the rule of law and the civic values that underpin Hong Kong's success?