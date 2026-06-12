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NEWS

Fans gather at Kwun Tong mall for World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa

NEWS
9 mins ago
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Football fans gathered at a shopping mall in Kwun Tong early on Friday to watch the World Cup opening match between hosts Mexico and South Africa, with organisers providing a large screen, seating, and Mexico flags and cheering tools.

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Around 20 fans were at APM mall by 3am, creating a lively atmosphere.

Fan Mr Lau predicted Mexico would win 2-0, saying he arrived early to secure a good spot. He also supports Spain, France and Argentina.

Mr Ko said he had waited four years for the World Cup
Mr Lau predicted Mexico would win 2-0
Mr Mok said the atmosphere was exciting.

Another fan, Mr Ko, said he had waited four years for the World Cup and came to enjoy the better atmosphere on the big screen. He expected Mexico to win by at least two goals and supports France, England and Spain, hoping to watch as many matches as possible.

Mr Mok, who lives nearby, said the atmosphere was exciting and predicted a 2-1 win for Mexico. A long-time Spain supporter, he hopes they will win the tournament this year. Despite late-night kick-offs, he aims to watch all the matches.

World Cup Mexico South Africa

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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