100 y/o biologist David Attenborough shares 4 longevity habits

David Attenborough, the renowned British biologist and documentary host, celebrated his 100th birthday on May 8. He has stated that his longevity is purely luck, but some of his habits have been shown by research to benefit health – including interacting with pets, which can lower blood pressure!

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According to foreign media reports, David Attenborough is a biologist famous for his documentary series, including Planet Earth, Life on Earth, Birds of the Gods, and The Private Life of Plants. David Attenborough remains active on screen. Just last year, at 99, he became the oldest winner of a Daytime Emmy Award for his Netflix documentary Secret Lives of Orangutans. London's Natural History Museum named a new species of wasp after the legendary documentary host. The museum stated in a press release that the insect will be named "Attenboroughnculus tau" in recognition of David Attenborough's contributions to the natural world. Below are his 4 longevity habits for your reference:

1. Semi-Vegetarian Diet

David Attenborough is not a strict vegetarian. He eats cheese and fish but essentially avoids meat. This eating pattern is also known as a flexitarian diet. It allows followers to enjoy many of the same health benefits as vegetarians without completely giving up eggs, dairy, seafood, or meat. Studies have found that eating fish not only extends lifespan but also improves quality of life in old age. Salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for brain and heart health.

2. 10 Minutes of Practice Connecting with Nature

David Attenborough finds joy in nature. He says that if you go to a park, forest, or other green space, you can quickly feel the wonders of nature. He suggests that when you have free time, stop, sit down without moving, stay quiet, and wait for 10 minutes. A study from Cornell University found that college students felt happier and less stressed after spending ten minutes or longer in a natural environment.

3. Having a Life Purpose

David Attenborough is passionate about his work and finds meaning in it. He began working at the BBC in 1952 and has been working for over 70 years. A 2019 study published in JAMA (The Journal of the American Medical Association) pointed out that a growing body of research suggests having a strong sense of life purpose can improve both physical and mental health, enhancing overall quality of life.

4. Love for Animals

David Attenborough's life is filled with animal encounters. He has made friends with cheetahs and played with baby orangutans. The U.S. National Institutes of Health points out that interacting with pets can lower cortisol (a stress-related hormone) levels and reduce blood pressure. Studies have found that even just observing animals from a distance, or encountering them in the wild or at a zoo, can promote mental health. People report feeling love, a sense of belonging, positive emotions, satisfaction, and a broader perspective.

Source: today.com



