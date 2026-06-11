Employer loses $20,000 after domestic helper quits after just two days, citing earthquake damage

A Hong Kong employer said she was left HK$20,000 out of pocket after her newly hired Filipino domestic helper resigned just two days after starting work, saying a recent earthquake had damaged her family home and she needed to return to the Philippines.

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The employer shared her experience on social media on Thursday (Jun 11), saying the helper arrived in Hong Kong on the evening of Jun 8 but decided to end the contract on Jun 10.

"She worked for just two days. It was like coming to Hong Kong for a three-day, two-night holiday," the employer wrote, adding that she had not even had time to remember the helper's name.

Screenshots of their conversation showed that the helper, who is from Davao City, said earthquakes had left her home with more cracks and that it was no longer safe to live in.

"Davao is always earthquake and my house more crack not safety, I need to fix my house can I home Phill," she wrote, adding later that she could not focus on work because of the family emergency and wanted to "break contract."

According to the employer, the helper said she could not afford to pay one month's salary in lieu of notice. The employer eventually agreed to let her leave immediately and said she even paid for the helper's flight home.

"If she's telling the truth, then it's really tragic for her family," the employer wrote. "But I'm miserable too. I lost HK$20,000 and waited two months, only for her to leave before she had even worked 22 hours."

The post quickly sparked discussion online. While some netizens said the helper's decision was understandable in light of the recent earthquake in the Philippines, others questioned whether the disaster was the real reason behind the abrupt resignation.

Some speculated that the helper may have found the working environment unsuitable and used the earthquake as an excuse to quit.

The employer rejected such suggestions, saying the helper had been provided with a private bedroom and her own bathroom.

"I believe she really does need to go back and sort out things at home," she wrote. "But I was also told that her husband wanted her to return."

The incident also prompted experienced employers to share their own hiring experiences, with one suggesting that the personal belongings a domestic helper brings to Hong Kong may offer clues as to whether she intends to stay for the long term.