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NEWS

Cyclist, 19, injured after collision on Route Twisk

NEWS
9 mins ago
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A 19-year-old cyclist was injured on Thursday evening after his bicycle lost control on a bend, crossed into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming seven-seater vehicle on Route Twisk, police said.

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The incident occurred around 5pm near Kwong Pan Tin Tsuen as the cyclist was heading towards Tsuen Wan. The seven-seater driver, travelling towards Kam Tin, attempted to swerve but could not avoid the collision.

The cyclist, surnamed Wong, sustained injuries to his hands, legs and forehead and was taken conscious to Yan Chai Hospital. The seven-seater driver was unhurt.

Route Twisk bicycle crash cyclist injured

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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