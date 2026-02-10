3 young women found dead in Sapporo apartment bathroom in suspected suicide pact

Three women in their 20s were found dead in the bathroom of a residential apartment in Sapporo's Shiraishi Ward on Tuesday, with police suspecting a group suicide after discovering burnt briquettes at the scene, Japanese media reported.

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A mother who was unable to contact her daughter went to the fourth-floor apartment around 8am and found the door locked with no response. Police and firefighters broke in and discovered the three women lying in the bathroom. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims had no visible external injuries. Two used briquettes were found in the sealed bathroom. Police are investigating the identities of the women, their relationships and the circumstances of their deaths.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.