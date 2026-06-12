Nurturing and promoting civil education to our future pillars | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

In the previous columns, I wrote about the Law Society’s Council duty visit to Beijing and the importance of transmission across generations. Ultimately, these reflections lead to a simple but vital question: How do we ensure that the next generation develops a sound understanding of the rule of law and the civic values that underpin Hong Kong’s success?
Throughout my legal career, and over more than two decades of service with the Law Society of Hong Kong in different roles, youth education has always been particularly close to my heart. There is quiet satisfaction in seeing young people grow in confidence, judgment and a sense of responsibility. These are qualities that matter not only for lawyers, but for society as a whole. Shortly after returning from Beijing in April, I had the opportunity to continue this engagement at home. I was invited to deliver a keynote talk at the “Positive Life through the Basic Law – Walking with Hong Kong Youth Programme,” attended by around 150 secondary and tertiary students. It was an encouraging occasion that allowed open exchanges on the rule of law, the Basic Law, and the values that support Hong Kong’s legal and judicial system.
A sound understanding of the rule of law does more than explain legal rights and obligations. It helps young people develop respect for institutions, an appreciation of fairness, and confidence in resolving differences through lawful means. These foundations are essential to a stable, orderly and forward-looking society.
For many years, the Law Society has remained committed to promoting legal and civic education, particularly among young people. Initiatives such as “Teen Talk,” the “Legal Pioneer Mentorship Programme,” the “Law and New Generation Programme” – as well as school talks, study tours and mentorship activities – form part of this sustained effort. Through these programs, we work closely with educators and community partners to make the law accessible, relevant and meaningful. Our flagship “Teen Talk” program, which focuses on a law-related theme each year, continues to provide students with practical exposure to how the law operates in daily life. In previous years, visits to disciplinary services departments enabled participants to gain first hand insight into public service and to appreciate the values of integrity and responsibility.
Hong Kong’s long-term strength lies not only in the robustness of its institutions, but also in the character and understanding of its people. By investing in youth and civil education today, we help nurture capable, responsible and confident future pillars, ensuring that the values we treasure continue to be understood, upheld and carried forward.
Roden Tong is President of The Law Society of Hong Kong