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WORLD

3 arrested in Tokyo for live-streaming sex acts on adult platform StripChat

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Tokyo police have arrested two men and one woman for allegedly live-streaming sex acts on overseas adult website StripChat, with one broadcast attracting up to 8,000 simultaneous viewers and earning about 1 million yen (HK$48,800), authorities said.

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The suspects were identified as unemployed Shinya Shinkawa, 31, Shosei Tomizuka, 27, and Momoko Miyajima, 22, a part-time school worker. They are accused of streaming the acts from a hotel room in Kabukicho on April 13.

The first 25 minutes of the broadcast were free, with the participants covering sensitive areas with their hands, and attracted up to 8,000 viewers. After that, viewers paid about 120 yen (HK$5.86) per minute in cryptocurrency to continue watching.

Police investigations revealed that Shinkawa had allegedly been operating similar broadcasts since around June 2025, involving about 200 women in approximately 500 streams over one year, with total illegal earnings possibly reaching 100 million yen (HK$4.88 million).

All three have admitted to the charges.

Tokyo live-streaming StripChat

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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