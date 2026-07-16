HKIC's performance demonstrates viability of SAR's dual engines: Francis Fong

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Global watchdog calls for tighter controls on agentic AI in finance
10-06-2026 16:13 HKT
Badminton looks to future with 'evolution and innovation'
07-05-2026 17:46 HKT
Xi urges China to boost basic research and innovation capacity
30-04-2026 17:48 HKT
HKIC announces the launch of the Hong Kong RISC-V Alliance
20-03-2026 22:38 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
HKU medical school admits 29 SNDAS students, contacts 30 IB top scorers
15-07-2026 08:05 HKT