HKIC's performance demonstrates viability of SAR's dual engines: Francis Fong

The Hong Kong Investment Corporation's outstanding performance last year demonstrates the viability of the city’s dual engines of innovation and finance, according to Francis Fong Po-kiu, honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation.

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The HKIC nearly tripled its investment income to HK$6.4 billion in 2025, with a net internal rate of return of 14 percent.

Fong stated that, as "patient capital" that has only been established for a short time and shoulders the dual mission of generating social benefits and guiding industry development, the HKIC's performance has undoubtedly surpassed market expectations.

It has injected a powerful shot in the arm into Hong Kong's innovation and technology and financial sectors at a critical juncture in their transformation, he said.