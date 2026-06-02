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ARTS & CULTURE

Design Ah! M+ turns everyday objects into moments of wonder

ARTS & CULTURE
2 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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A toothbrush, a pair of chopsticks, a bus stop or a traffic light may seem ordinary at first glance. But behind each everyday object is a set of choices about how people move, use, see and connect with the world around them.

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This summer, M+ will turn these familiar details into a family-friendly design journey with “Design Ah! Experience the Wonder of Everyday Design,” an interactive special exhibition opening at the Main Hall Gallery from June 27, 2026, to January 10, 2027.

The exhibition is based on “Design Ah! neo,” a well-known children’s educational television program produced by Japan’s NHK. Adapted for M+, the show invites visitors to explore design not through distant theories, but through daily actions such as walking, eating and sitting.

Everyday objects reveal how thoughtful design can shape daily habits and bring people closer together.
Everyday objects reveal how thoughtful design can shape daily habits and bring people closer together.

Through hands-on games, participatory installations and immersive audiovisual environments, visitors are encouraged to observe closely, try things out and learn through play. The exhibition aims to show how design quietly shapes routines, improves daily life and creates human connections.

The show features 21 stations organized around 10 everyday actions, with some installations referencing Hong Kong’s visual environment and culinary traditions. These playful encounters ask visitors to use their eyes, hands and feet to rediscover ordinary objects in unexpected ways.

Hands-on games, interactive installations and immersive audiovisual environments invite visitors to explore the hidden design behind everyday life through play.
Hands-on games, interactive installations and immersive audiovisual environments invite visitors to explore the hidden design behind everyday life through play.
Hands-on games, interactive installations and immersive audiovisual environments invite visitors to explore the hidden design behind everyday life through play.
Everyday objects reveal how thoughtful design can shape daily habits and bring people closer together.
School-Chair Dreams. (Installation view of Design Ah! Exhibition neo, TOKYO NODE, 2025)
+1
Hands-on games, interactive installations and immersive audiovisual environments invite visitors to explore the hidden design behind everyday life through play.

For families and young audiences, the exhibition offers an accessible entry point into contemporary visual culture. Instead of asking visitors simply to look at design, it encourages them to move, touch, listen and respond.

To complement the exhibition, M+ will also present a new facade commission, “M+ Ah!”, across the M+ Facade every night from June 26 to early October 2026.

The work will feature a series of playful short videos that reinterpret ordinary objects and everyday scenes through a design-led lens, with new elements inspired by Hong Kong culture.

A series of public programs will run throughout the exhibition period. Design Collection Tours by M+ Guides will introduce key design pieces from the M+ Collection and explore how they influence everyday objects and environments.

From June to December 2026, Family Days will also be held on the last two Sundays of each month, offering drop-in activities for children and families, including sensory play, storytelling and free play sessions inspired by ordinary objects and actions.

Visitors can access all M+ galleries with a single-price admission ticket. Tickets are priced at HK$190 for adults and HK$100 for eligible concessionary visitors. Kid and Adult Combo Tickets are available at HK$250 for one adult and one child aged 7 to 11, or HK$400 for two adults and one child aged 7 to 11.

Tickets are available through the M+ website, WestK website, WestK App, Cityline, China Travel Service (Hong Kong), Fliggy, Klook, KKday and Trip.com.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com
 

M+Design Ah!Design Ah! neoHong Kong museum

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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