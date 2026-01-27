M+ and Art Basel to display hand-painted animation '3 to 12 Nautical Miles' on museum facade

Read More
Heidi Lau and Wong Ping share top honors at M+ Sigg Prize 2025
16-12-2025 19:40 HKT
Paulo Pong appointed chairman of M+ Board
28-10-2025 02:45 HKT
When night falls, M+ becomes a playground of dreams
30-09-2025 14:00 HKT
‘Good Times’: An evening of music, art, and mindfulness
03-09-2025 18:00 HKT
Banks, museum close under inclement weather
05-08-2025 13:43 HKT
Hong Kong’s cultural evolution: why art appreciation matters
23-07-2025 09:58 HKT
Drivers to face $2,000 fines for using over two electronic devices
25-01-2026 15:33 HKT