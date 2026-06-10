HKPM, M+ open doors for free on July 1, new donation kiosks debut

The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority will celebrate the 29th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR by offering free admission on July 1 to the thematic exhibitions at the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) and exhibitions at M+.

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Those who plan to visit the HKPM on July 1 can register online for the free General Admission tickets, while no advance registration is needed for M+.

Booking can be made starting this Friday (Jun 12) through the HKPM website, the West Kowloon Cultural District website, the West Kowloon Cultural District mobile app, or via Cityline.

Visitors who wish to visit the Special Exhibitions “Treasures of Global Jewellery from The Metropolitan Museum of Art: The Body Transformed”, or “Ancient Egypt Unveiled: Treasures from Egyptian Museums” at HKPM may purchase Special Exhibition tickets through the online ticketing platforms, ticketing partners or onsite.

In addition, starting in July, WKCDA will also introduce innovative self-service donation kiosks across the district — including both museums, performing arts venues, and the Art Park — to encourage public support for arts and cultural development through convenient electronic donations.

The donation kiosks, made possible with support from Golong International Technology Limited, will accept various electronic payment methods. The kiosks aim to make supporting the district’s arts and cultural initiatives simple and accessible for all visitors.

More than 10 self-service kiosks will be installed at M+, HKPM, Freespace, Xiqu Centre, and the Art Park Carpark. Donations will go toward supporting each respective venue, with all contributions managed by the West Kowloon Cultural District Foundation Limited before allocation to specific programs and venues.