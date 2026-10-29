Off the Richter scale: Paris Art Week | La Vie en Rose | Joanne Chan

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Bringing the pieces together | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng
27-10-2026 00:25 HKT
Paris Art Week commenced smoothly last Monday with MaSH, or Matignon Saint-Honoré, an equivalent to the Hong Kong Art Walk, following street protests on October 17. This block walk kicked off a week-long circuit where international collectors, curators, and patrons sequentially migrated to museum openings and satellite fairs orbiting Art Basel Paris.
Beneath receptions, a macroeconomic recalibration unfolded. High interest rates have increased capital’s opportunity cost; buyers are moving carefully, trading speculative contemporary wildcards for historical pedigree. Christie’s “Durand-Ruel” white-glove sale netted 41.6 million euros (HK$363.46 million). Primary transactions for proven names were equally swift during the initial Art Basel Paris VIP days.
This preference for history extended to museums. Key examples included the lesser-known collector-artist Gustave Fayet retrospective at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, and the Grand Palais’s Cezanne exhibition, showing how dealer Ambroise Vollard first controlled supply and formalized the secondary market. Several wall labels at the Fayet exhibition state that the artworks’ provenance was “discovered and verified by this exhibition.” Through this mechanism, private foundations leverage academic weight to validate unrecorded works, establishing a lineage that anchors asset value.
While core business finalized during the VIP days of Art Basel Paris, the street atmosphere shifted rapidly. Online calls for “Act II” protests and looting on last Saturday sent a wave of caution through Paris. Commercial storefronts boarded up windows as police and military reinforcements were deployed. Predicting safety became impossible, forcing Art Basel Paris and national museums into early closure last Friday. This intersection of finance and street reality played out when the fair’s undisputed star, Alicja Kwade’s sculpture L’Élévation des Mondes – a precarious tower of spheres exploring systemic fragility, selected to be placed at the premier spot outside the Grand Palais – had to be dismantled at 7am last Friday following vandalism threats.
The chaotic reality perfectly mirrored the artwork’s message, handing Kwade, who is currently exhibiting at Hong Kong’s Tai Kwun, a legendary provenance narrative, with Gallery Mennour confirming the artwork was sold to an American collector. For Hong Kong, this tumultuous week highlights a shifting geopolitical art trade. Art Basel Paris is increasingly a transatlantic stronghold, insulated by American buyers who control 42 per cent of the global market. However, unpredictable disruptions take a toll; MKG Consulting reported a 12 to 15 per cent contraction in local hotel bookings. As Western capitals contend with operational risks, Hong Kong’s infrastructure remains a predictable sanctuary for transacting global wealth.
Joanne Chan, Art Historian, Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. A kaleidoscope of musings and flaneries through France