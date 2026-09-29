The mooncake I still prefer | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

Every year, when the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, Hong Kong begins to glow with moon-shaped lanterns, elegant gift boxes, and the familiar anticipation of family gatherings. In the hotels, department stores, and fine restaurants, mooncakes appear in increasingly imaginative forms. There are custard fillings, chocolate centers, tea infused creations, snow skin mooncakes, and even durian mooncakes.
I understand the attraction. Snow skin mooncakes are soft, cool, and light, making them particularly pleasant in Hong Kong’s lingering autumn heat. Durian mooncakes, meanwhile, have a strong personality and the sort of aroma that divides a room immediately. For many younger people, these modern versions feel more playful and less heavy than the traditional varieties.
Still, I find myself returning to the mooncakes I grew up with. The traditional mixed nuts mooncake, once a familiar part of the season, seems less fashionable now. Its filling may include melon seeds, sesame, almonds, walnuts, and other dried ingredients, bound together with a rich, fragrant paste. It has a firm texture and a savory sweetness that asks to be eaten slowly.
I also enjoy the classic lotus seed paste mooncake, especially one with a carefully balanced salted egg yolk. The best examples are not merely sweet. They have the fragrance of roasted seeds, the richness of oil, and a gentle bitterness from the yolk. With a pot of shou puerh, the sweetness becomes softer and the tea cuts through the richness beautifully.
A traditional mooncake is not always the lightest choice, and it may not have the novelty of durian or snow skin. Yet food is not only about convenience or fashion. It also carries memory. The shape, the filling, the paper box, and the act of cutting one mooncake into small pieces for everyone at the table all belong to the rhythm of the festival.
Modern mooncakes have their place, but I still prefer tradition. Some flavors are worth preserving precisely because they connect one generation with the next.
Dixtionary is a global citizen and seasoned entrepreneur who views luxury through the lens of philosophy and heritage / @dix.tionary