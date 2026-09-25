Passing values of leadership, service forward | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

Leadership is shaped not only by the decisions we make, but also by the experiences we share and the people we meet. Every opportunity for dialogue allows us to reflect on the responsibilities we carry, the values that guide us and what we hope to pass on.
In July 2026, I attended RTHK Radio 1 program "Nova Management (管理新思維)" together with Mr Chun So, administrative director of the Executive MBA Program at Chinese University's Business School. Our conversation ranged from the work of The Law Society of Hong Kong and the future of the legal profession to leadership, public service and lessons from my own professional journey. The episode is available for listeners to revisit on the RTHK website.
Leading a professional body of nearly 14,000 members is a privilege that carries significant responsibility. Leadership does not mean achieving unanimous agreement. It requires us to listen carefully to different views, respect differences, make difficult decisions when necessary and remain focused on the long-term interests of the profession and the wider community.
Over the years, challenges and moments of uncertainty have strengthened my belief that leadership is ultimately about service, responsibility and stewardship. It is about contributing what we can and leaving the organizations and communities we serve stronger than we found them.
During the program, we looked ahead to the society's 120th anniversary in April 2027. In marking this significant milestone, we will create a time capsule to be opened on the society's 140th anniversary in 2047. More than a record of the profession's aspirations and achievements at this moment in time, the time capsule would serve as a message to future generations, affirming our confidence in Hong Kong's common law system and in the solicitors who will continue to uphold and advance the profession.
One of the most memorable moments of the recording day was meeting a group of law students from CUHK. They remained throughout the two-hour interview, listened attentively, and took part in a thoughtful discussion afterwards. Their curiosity, enthusiasm and genuine interest in leadership, the rule of law, and the future of the legal profession were both inspiring and deeply encouraging.
Technology may transform how future lawyers work, but the values underpinning the profession remain constant: professionalism, integrity, resilience, intellectual curiosity and a commitment to serving others. I left the studio with renewed confidence that the next generation will carry these values forward and contribute meaningfully to Hong Kong and its legal system.
Roden Tong, BBS, is President of The Law Society of Hong Kong