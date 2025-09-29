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FOOD & WINE

Maxim’s makes mooncake magic this Mid-Autumn

FOOD & WINE
1 hour ago

by

Winona Cheung

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Hong Kong MX Mooncakes rolls out new sweet and savory flavors with limited-edition gift boxes this year.
Hong Kong MX Mooncakes rolls out new sweet and savory flavors with limited-edition gift boxes this year.

This Mid-Autumn Festival, Maxim’s Group is taking the festive dessert staple in a more adventurous direction.

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Its latest Hong Kong MX Mooncakes lineup brings together savory flavors, snow skin creations, a Michelin-starred collaboration, and playful gift packaging, offering a broader take on a tradition long associated with family gatherings and seasonal gifting.

Among the most eye-catching new releases are two Hong Kong-exclusive flavors. The Mala Spicy Beef Mooncake combines Sichuan peppercorns, Yunnan chilies, and air-dried beef, creating a mildly numbing, layered spice profile with savory depth and nutty notes. The Pork Mooncake with XO Sauce features Maxim’s house-blended XO sauce with dried scallops and shrimp, giving the pastry a rich umami flavor. Both are available as four-piece mini mooncake sets, designed for smaller gatherings and casual sharing.

The pioneering Mala Spicy Beef Mooncake and the Pork Mooncake with XO Sauce.
The pioneering Mala Spicy Beef Mooncake and the Pork Mooncake with XO Sauce.

Maxim’s is also offering snow skin options, including the Snowy Dubai-Style Pistachio Chocolate Gift Box and cha chaan teng-inspired flavors such as lemon tea, yuenyeung or coffee and tea mix, and red bean ice.

This year also marks Maxim’s first collaboration with Michelin one-star chef David Lai. The limited-edition HKMX Mooncake Tasting Trio is designed with the feel of a Western tasting menu, featuring molten yuzu cheese, black truffle with Jinhua ham, and fig chocolate flavors.

The Lava Custard Mooncake is double-baked for a rich aroma and smooth, molten center.
The Lava Custard Mooncake is double-baked for a rich aroma and smooth, molten center.

The festive collection includes a 70th Anniversary Limited Edition Gift Box that can be transformed into a working telescope for moon watching.

Its Double Yolk White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake is made with Xiangtan lotus seeds and duck egg yolks that are cracked on-site and checked to meet a 14-gram standard for richness and consistency.

The popular Lava Custard Mooncake uses a double-baking technique to create a smooth filling that flows naturally without reheating.

To maintain this quality at scale, Maxim’s has introduced smart manufacturing systems at its Hong Kong plant, including robotic egg-wash arms for even browning and X-ray inspection equipment to support food safety and check yolk integrity.

Maxim’s selects salted egg yolks weigh around 14 grams each for optimal richness.
Maxim’s selects salted egg yolks weigh around 14 grams each for optimal richness.

Other brands under the group are also presenting their own festive creations. Arome offers Japanese-inspired mochi mooncake gift sets, while COVA presents black sesame mooncakes and an Earl Grey mini fan puff pastry. Maxim’s Chinese Cuisine is serving handcrafted Chiu Chow-style taro and salted egg yolk mooncakes.

Maxim’smooncakeMid-Autumn

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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