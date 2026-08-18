logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

What the heat warning controversy means for policymaking | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong recently recorded record-breaking high temperatures, reaching 36.9°C and with Sheung Shui hitting 39.8°C. Yet the Labour Department's Heat Stress at Work Warning remained at the lowest level – yellow – sparking widespread public outcry and questions.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Since the mechanism was introduced in 2023, the Yellow warning has been issued more than 200 times, while the Red and Black warnings have never been activated. The Labour Department explained that the warning is calculated according to a specific formula, and the threshold for upgrading to Red had not been met.

This raises a critical question: while the entire city felt the scorching heat and outdoor workers toiled under the blazing sun, the data indicated that conditions "had not reached the standard." When public perception and official data diverge so sharply, should we rigidly follow the numbers alone? Can the mechanism become more flexible and more humane?

Some have suggested simplifying the system so that warnings are triggered once temperatures reach a certain degree. The Labour Department has also acknowledged that they will study the possibility of lowering the activation thresholds during extreme heat. These directions deserve serious consideration. More importantly, the incident highlights a core principle of policymaking: policy cannot remain static. They must adapt to changing circumstances and undergo regular reviews.

Times are changing, and extreme weather has become the new normal. We cannot always be wise only after the event, scrambling to fix problems only after they erupt. The government must maintain a sense of crisis awareness, proactively assess risks, and examine whether existing policies can meet future challenges.

The controversy over the heat stress warning is a clear example. As global warming intensifies, extreme high temperatures will only become more frequent. If the system fails to keep pace with reality, the ones who suffer most will be frontline outdoor workers.

It is hoped that the Labour Department will complete its review promptly and make the mechanism truly practical and grounded, rather than remaining trapped in cold numerical calculations.

The Honorable Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung is a non-official member of the Executive Council and chairman of the Vocational Training Council

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Communication: our task before AI can carry out its own | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng
INSIGHTS
13 hours ago
Pandan is often appreciated for its calming character.
The gentle green: a summer note on refreshing pandan tea | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
13 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
'Shining city upon a hill': the abandoned American vision | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
17-08-2026 05:53 HKT
Risks in Wall Street's financing of Nvidia's AI push | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
17-08-2026 00:05 HKT
When the sky is the limit: A shared journalistic heritage brings Hong Kong and Malaysia together | Dr Rahim Said
INSIGHTS
16-08-2026 15:09 HKT
Beyond infrastructure: reflections from the Northern Metropolis forum | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong
INSIGHTS
14-08-2026 02:27 HKT
Online Photo
Radiant beacon of Baghdad: the House of Wisdom | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
13-08-2026 01:41 HKT
Design Ah! The silent whisperers of everyday life | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
12-08-2026 04:04 HKT
Hong Kong's strategic tax regime: From rate competition to certainty engineering | Webster Ng
INSIGHTS
12-08-2026 00:05 HKT
The gold behind the glass: a take on vintage Chinese pieces | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
11-08-2026 05:22 HKT
HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help
SOCIAL BUZZ
19 hours ago
source: online
Two small dogs mauled to death by large dog in Yuen Long
NEWS
21 hours ago
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.