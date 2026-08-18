The gentle green: a summer note on refreshing pandan tea | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

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There are some drinks that feel luxurious not because they are rare, but because they are quietly right for the moment.
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Pandan tea is one of them. It does not come with the ceremony of old Puerh, nor the sharp freshness of a fine Sencha. Yet on a warm afternoon, especially when the air feels heavy and the body asks for something gentle, pandan has its own elegant charm.
Pandan is familiar to many of us through Southeast Asian desserts. That soft green fragrance, somewhere between vanilla, young coconut, fresh grass, and warm rice, is immediately comforting. As a tea, it becomes lighter and cleaner. The aroma is soothing, almost domestic, like walking into a beautiful old kitchen where something simple and kind is being prepared.
One of the great advantages of pandan tea is that it is naturally caffeine free, unlike generic tea from Camellia sinensis, such as black tea, green tea, oolong, or Puerh. So for people who are sensitive to tea at night, pandan is a much safer choice. Of course, every body is different, and if one blends pandan with green tea or black tea, then caffeine returns. But pure pandan tea should not normally bring the same insomnia problem as regular tea.
In terms of benefits, pandan is often appreciated for its calming character. Traditionally, people drink it to help the body feel cooler, fresher, and more settled. Some also believe it may support digestion and relaxation. I would not treat it like medicine, but as a lifestyle drink, it is very pleasant. Sometimes that is enough. Not everything on the table needs to be a cure. Some things simply make the day softer.
The easiest method is hot pandan tea. Take two or three fresh pandan leaves, tie them into a knot, rinse them, then simmer gently in water for around ten minutes. The result is pale green, fragrant, and naturally sweet in aroma. If you want it more rounded, add a small piece of rock sugar, or a touch of honey after it cools slightly.
For summer, I prefer pandan iced tea. Simmer the leaves a little stronger, let the tea cool, then pour it over ice. A slice of lime gives it brightness. A little coconut water makes it feel almost like a resort drink, but still clean and refined. For a richer version, add a small splash of milk or oat milk, turning it into a light pandan latte.
In my rural home, after dinner, when I want something fragrant without waking the mind too much, pandan tea is a quiet pleasure. It is green, gentle, and beautifully unpretentious. Sometimes, that is exactly the luxury we need.
Dixtionary is a global citizen and seasoned entrepreneur who views luxury through the lens of philosophy and heritage / @dix.tionary