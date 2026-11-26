Confidential data submitted to Chinese AI startup MiniMax (0100) was accessed by unidentified parties, a cybersecurity researcher told Reuters, even after users requested that their data not be stored or retained.

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HD Moore, chief research officer at US cybersecurity firm Dragos, identified MiniMax as the Chinese AI developer that was referred to in the firm's earlier investigation into AI data security. The investigation, detailed in a November 19 blog post that did not name MiniMax, found that private web links embedded in requests that were submitted to AI services were subsequently accessed by unauthorized parties.

Moore said one secret link sent to MiniMax appeared in a chat channel on Feishu, a workplace messaging platform developed by China's ByteDance, weeks later and was opened by devices in Beijing and Shanghai.

Researchers also detected unusual internet activity from the Moscow region involving links submitted to MiniMax, although the evidence did not establish that the links were opened from Russia.

Dragos' public identification of MiniMax as the Chinese AI startup that had data submitted to it that was accessed by unidentified parties is being reported here for the first time, as are the findings involving Russia.

MiniMax, which listed its shares in Hong Kong earlier this year, develops multimodal AI models - which can process multiple types of data - and consumer applications.

Atlas Cloud, a US-based AI service provider that offers access to MiniMax's models, was among the companies affected by the data exposure. A spokesperson said it chose to use MiniMax’s data centres in Singapore to avoid having customer data processed in China, but information submitted through its platform was potentially exposed after reaching MiniMax.

Dragos' findings raise questions about the security of confidential software, financial records and customer information as Chinese AI models attract users from around the world with lower prices and increasingly powerful capabilities.

Chinese models were the three most widely used on AI platform OpenRouter in October, measured by the amount of text processed, as Washington considers requiring American companies to disclose their use of Chinese AI.

In a statement on Tuesday, MiniMax said its security system had collected and stored web links contained in messages sent to its AI models through other service providers. The system automatically opened some of those links to check for potential security threats.

MiniMax said it did not retain full conversations and had deleted the stored addresses. The firm said the activity had stopped and it had found no evidence, in the requests it examined, that customer conversations or AI responses had been disclosed to third parties.

In response, Atlas Cloud said on Tuesday that MiniMax's explanation was consistent with its findings that the links embedded in user prompts were accessed after those prompts were forwarded to MiniMax, rather than on Atlas Cloud's own systems.

Atlas Cloud said it stopped forwarding requests to MiniMax and warned customers who used its M3, M2.7 or M3.1 Flash models to treat any secrets submitted as potentially exposed.

AI platform OpenRouter said it removed three providers, tightened its data privacy requirements and notified all potentially affected customers. It found no evidence that its systems had been breached.

PRIVATE LINKS ACCESSED

Dragos sent nearly 2 million requests containing secret web links and test login details to AI providers between July and November, then monitored whether anyone subsequently tried to access them.

Moore said links sent through different providers were repeatedly opened two to three days later from an internet connection in Singapore, including when customers requested that their information not be stored.

The pattern appeared only when requests were forwarded to MiniMax's cloud, not when other companies ran its models independently, Moore said.

Dragos researchers also detected attempts to download private collections of software code that were referenced in MiniMax requests. Moore said researchers observed this new activity after the scraping of secret links appeared to stop on October 22. It was unclear who initiated the attempts or whether any code was obtained.

MiniMax did not address the attempted software downloads or the Feishu incident in its public statement.

Reuters