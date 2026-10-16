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INNOVATION

Meta releases open-weight Muse Spark model for coding, agentic tasks

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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A Meta logo is pictured during the International AI Summit in Dublin, on October 14, 2026. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)
A Meta logo is pictured during the International AI Summit in Dublin, on October 14, 2026. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)

Meta Platforms on Thursday released an open-weight version of its Muse Spark artificial intelligence model for coding and AI agents, expanding developers' ability to download and adapt the technology.

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Open-weight models make trained parameters available for developers to modify, unlike proprietary models that remain under their creators' control. They can offer businesses a lower-cost alternative to closed systems.

  • Meta said Muse Spark has 816 billion total parameters, with 42 billion active at a time, and can handle a context window of up to 1 million tokens

  • The model can run locally on two Apple M5 Ultra Mac Studio computers and is also available through some API providers

  • CEO Mark Zuckerberg has argued that advanced AI should not be concentrated among a small number of companies

  • While open-weight models can give companies greater control over their data, they can require significant computing resources and technical expertise to operate at scale

  • In August, Meta had released Muse Glimmer, a smaller open-weight model

Reuters

MetaMuse SparkAI modelcodingAI agent

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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