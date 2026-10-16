Meta releases open-weight Muse Spark model for coding, agentic tasks

Meta Platforms on Thursday released an open-weight version of its Muse Spark artificial intelligence model for coding and AI agents, expanding developers' ability to download and adapt the technology.

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Open-weight models make trained parameters available for developers to modify, unlike proprietary models that remain under their creators' control. They can offer businesses a lower-cost alternative to closed systems.

Meta said Muse Spark has 816 billion total parameters, with 42 billion active at a time, and can handle a context window of up to 1 million tokens

The model can run locally on two Apple M5 Ultra Mac Studio computers and is also available through some API providers

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has argued that advanced AI should not be concentrated among a small number of companies

While open-weight models can give companies greater control over their data, they can require significant computing resources and technical expertise to operate at scale

In August, Meta had released Muse Glimmer, a smaller open-weight model

Reuters