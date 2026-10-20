logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

US banning Chinese AI DeepSeek from government agency IT systems

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The US Homeland Security Department is ordering the removal of DeepSeek products and third-party services using the Chinese AI model from US civilian agency IT systems, according to a notice published Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The department is also banning acquisition of DeepSeek products and third-party services developed using DeepSeek by US civilian government agencies. DHS said DeepSeek models pose "multiple threat vectors" and raised concerns that use of the product "may result in the transfer of sensitive data to the PRC if used by US government employees or vendors."

DHS also said use of DeepSeek by government agencies "could produce actionable intelligence on US persons and/or government agencies. The models themselves may contain malware or other security vulnerabilities."

In a July memo made public Monday, DHS told federal agencies to monitor flows of traffic in and out of government websites to address potential risks from DeepSeek.

Previously, several US agencies, including the Department of Commerce and the Navy, have banned the use of DeepSeek on government devices. Multiple states including New York, Tennessee, and Virginia have taken similar steps.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately comment.

The Trump administration has taken a series of steps to crack down on Chinese tech companies.

The Federal Communications Commission will vote on October 29 to bar all Chinese labs from testing electronic devices such as smartphones, cameras and computers for use in the US. Last year, 82 percent of US electronics were tested in China.

In December, the FCC banned import of all new models of Chinese drones and also banned imports of new models of Chinese-made consumer routers, the boxes connecting computers, phones and smart devices to the internet.

In July, the FCC voted to bar sales of devices in the US that contain key hardware from Chinese companies deemed to be national security risks and has proposed to prohibit US telecommunications carriers from interconnecting with Chinese telecom firms deemed national security risks.

Reuters

Homeland Security DepartmentUSChinaDeepSeekAI model

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A man walks past a sign for the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hong Kong, China, October 20, 2026. REUTERS
China's Finance Minister calls for Asia-Pacific cooperation amid global economic challenges
FINANCE
24 mins ago
Mao Ning (File Photo)
After US DeepSeek order, China says it will protect firms
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun presents the new generation of SU7 electric sedan at the Chinese tech giant launch event in Beijing, China, March 19, 2026. REUTERS
China's offshore trust tax push hits Xiaomi founder, 7 more billionaires, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US bans use of China's DeepSeek by govt agencies
CHINA
1 hour ago
Robin Maher, Executive Director of the Death Penalty Information Center (DPI), a national non-profit organization providing the media, policymakers, and the general public with data and analysis on issues concerning capital punishment and the people it affects, speaks during an interview with AFP at the DPI offices in Washington, DC, October 19, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
How recent controversies have rocked the US death penalty debate
WORLD
3 hours ago
Visitors stand in front of an artwork depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at an exhibition, which is called "Yalta 2.0" and opened to make a reference to the 1945 Yalta Conference, at an art gallery in Livadia park in Yalta, Crimea, February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
Trump says ready to meet with Putin and Xi in China
CHINA
3 hours ago
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US judge orders Saudi engineer held in OpenAI case
WORLD
4 hours ago
A general view of Havana, Cuba March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Norlys Perez
China adds extra Havana flight as Cuba fuel crisis strands travellers
CHINA
5 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce building in Beijing, China June 4, 2025. REUTERS
Chinese official says economy resilient but recovery momentum remains weak
FINANCE
5 hours ago
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Wu Qing attends a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China March 6, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
CSRC to speed up yuan counter trading and REITs in HK Stock Connect
FINANCE
5 hours ago
At least six hikers fall ill on Chung Yeung Festival holiday
NEWS
23 hours ago
source: online
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
WORLD
19-10-2026 13:26 HKT
Dior deploys private guards outside Paris flagship amid riots
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.