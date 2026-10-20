After US DeepSeek order, China says it will protect firms

China said on Tuesday it will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its firms after the US Homeland Security Department instructed US civilian agencies to remove DeepSeek products and third-party services using the Chinese AI model from their IT systems.

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China consistently opposes the over-generalisation of national security as well as the politicisation of science, technology and trade issues, said Mao Ning, a foreign ministry spokesperson, in response to a question about the US move.

Reuters