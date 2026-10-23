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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

China's DeepSeek, MiniMax win approval for AI global use, state media-affiliated entity says

CHINA
1 hour ago
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The Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
The Deepseek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

 Major Chinese AI developers DeepSeek and MiniMax have won state approval for global use of their AI models, according to a post on Thursday on a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV.

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  • In a separate social media post on Friday, the social media account, Yuyuan Tantian, said overseas internet users had also urged other Chinese open-source large language models to follow suit.

  • DeepSeek and MiniMax did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

  • China proposed export controls on 23 AI technologies on October 16, ‌including those involving models, agents and computing clusters.

  • China's commerce ministry said then, though, that most AI technologies would remain exportable, ​with simplified licensing for open-source technology exports and Chinese companies operating their own computing ​centres overseas.

  • The proposed export controls cover overseas deployment of AI models containing restricted technology and were Beijing's latest move to limit the transfer of tools it views as vital to national security amid geopolitical competition with Washington.

Reuters

ChinaDeepSeekMiniMaxAIglobal use

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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