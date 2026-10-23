China's DeepSeek, MiniMax win approval for AI global use, state media-affiliated entity says

Major Chinese AI developers DeepSeek and MiniMax have won state approval for global use of their AI models, according to a post on Thursday on a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV.

In a separate social media post on Friday, the social media account, Yuyuan Tantian, said overseas internet users had also urged other Chinese open-source large language models to follow suit.

DeepSeek and MiniMax did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

China proposed export controls on 23 AI technologies on October 16, ‌including those involving models, agents and computing clusters.

China's commerce ministry said then, though, that most AI technologies would remain exportable, ​with simplified licensing for open-source technology exports and Chinese companies operating their own computing ​centres overseas.