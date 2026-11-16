US to curb China's access to AI chips as Trump heads to Asia

The Trump administration on Monday issued a rule establishing new restrictions on chip exports to overseas data centers that allow Chinese companies to access advanced AI chips to train their artificial intelligence models.

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It also requires companies in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil to apply for US export licenses for the most advanced chips in an effort to cut down on them being illegally diverted.

The rule comes as President Donald Trump departs for an Asia trip that includes a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.

It also comes as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has come under increasing criticism over his handling of US export controls on advanced chips to China.

"The rule is designed to ensure that existing restrictions on access to sensitive American technology cannot be circumvented through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Reuters



