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INNOVATION

Tencent rolls out AI model trained with limited cybersecurity data amid hacking fears

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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Tencent logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Tencent logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tencent (0700) on Wednesday released Hy4, its new open-source model, that the company said was trained with limited cybersecurity data to "defensive" content to reduce the risks of the model's ability to aid cyberattacks.

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The rollout comes after a slew of AI-driven cyberattacks around the world raised concerns about the capabilities of advanced models and the threat posed to global internet infrastructure.

Tencent said it filtered out content during training such as exploit development, reverse engineering, and penetration testing to limit Hy4's potential "offensive" capabilities.

Moonshot AI last month limited its newest model's cyber-offensive capabilities, as Chinese AI firms join US companies to prevent loss-of-control risks.

"We recognize the potential safety risks posed by advanced cyber and biological capabilities, and we are committed to a more responsible approach to model training, open-sourcing, and release," Tencent said in a statement.

Reuters

 

TencentAImodelHy4

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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