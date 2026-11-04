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FINANCE

Meta raises US$15 billion in five-part US bond sale to fund AI expansion

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it is raising US$15 billion (HK$117 billion) through a five-part US dollar bond offering, as the Facebook parent turns to debt markets to help finance accelerating investments in AI infrastructure.

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The offering adds to a wave of AI-related fundraising as companies seek capital for data centers, computing capacity and cloud expansion, despite historically relying on strong cash balances to fund growth.

It comprises US$3.25 billion of notes due in 2031 carrying a 5.85 percent coupon and another US$3.25 billion due in 2033 at 6.25 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

Meta previously tapped debt markets with a US$25 billion investment-grade bond sale in April and a US$30 billion offering last year, underscoring its growing use of external financing to fund long-term AI investments.

The debt sale comes days after Meta expanded plans for what could become a US$97.5 billion equity raise, highlighting the scale of funding the company is seeking for AI infrastructure. Meta has said it expects capital expenditure of US$135 billion–US$145 billion this year, largely driven by AI investments.

Moody's assigned the new debt an Aa3 rating, saying it expects Meta to maintain conservative financial policies and a positive net cash position despite rising AI spending.

Meta's total debt stood at US$83.67 billion, as of September 30, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Reuters

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