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INNOVATION

Nvidia China clients to get 1pc of ordered RTX chips

INNOVATION
32 mins ago
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Nvidia. Reuters
Nvidia. Reuters

Chinese AI developers expect to receive only 1 percent of their ordered advanced Nvidia chips in the months ahead, as the US supplier struggled to ramp up output amid explosive demand growth.

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Bloomberg reported that Alibaba (9988), Tencent (0700), ByteDance and other Chinese AI and cloud firms have in total ordered about 6 million of Nvidia’s RTX Pro 5500 chips, according to people familiar with the matter. Yet the companies predict they will get only some tens of thousands within the next four months.

At more than $11,000 (HK$86,300) a chip, the total orders so far are valued at about US$70 billion, the people said.

 

NvidiachipAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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