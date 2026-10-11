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INNOVATION

Elon Musk renames SpaceXAI to SpaceX Super Intelligence

INNOVATION
4 hours ago
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Donald Trump and Elon Musk speak to the media at the White House driveway, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump and Elon Musk speak to the media at the White House driveway, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk posted a screenshot on social media showing SpaceX AI's official account has been renamed SpaceX Super Intelligence (@SpaceXSI). 

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Musk announced the change on X on October 4 that SpaceX will rename its artificial intelligence arm from SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI, following US President Donald Trump's push to use "super intelligence" instead of "artificial intelligence." 

"No more AI. SI, it's better," he wrote on social media.

While speaking alongside Trump and other tech leaders, Musk blurted out "AI" before quickly correcting himself to "SI". 

Notably, SpaceXAI has only just wrapped up its previous brand transition. Following SpaceX's acquisition of xAI earlier this year, xAI was officially renamed SpaceXAI in July. Musk has now announced a further rebrand to SpaceXSI, representing consecutive brand changes in a matter of months.

AIsuper intelligenceSISpaceXElon Musk

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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