Fearing Europe could lose ground in another technology race, as it lags behind the United States and China on AI, the European Union will unveil plans on Wednesday that it says will make the continent a global quantum computing powerhouse.

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The cutting-edge technology harnesses the power of quantum mechanics -- laws that govern how physics operates at atomic and sub-atomic scales -- to solve certain problems much faster than traditional computers.

The EU describes the impact expected from quantum to be "catalytic" in several areas, leading to breakthroughs on drugs, earlier medical diagnoses as well as super-efficient batteries. Quantum could even accelerate AI development.

"Quantum is also a huge technology, it might be the new AI afterwards, it might develop in parallel, or maybe it might not really get the uptake it needs," said Hadrien Valembois of the industry group Business Software Alliance.

But, he added, that all depends on the rules set, the funding dedicated to the technology, and how governments take it up -- whether they try "to develop it or to restrain or put a brake on it".

Seeking to learn lessons from the AI race and develop "European champions", an EU law known as the Quantum Act will favour European businesses for public money over non-EU firms, according to a draft document seen by AFP.

The document, which could change, said public authorities can also buy from countries that the EU has partnerships with. The new law is part of the bloc's broader efforts to cut dependencies on US and other non-European technology.

"We want to avoid making the same mistakes as AI," an EU official said, pointing to the need to invest early and create bigger companies.

Tech chief Henna Virkkunen is due to present the law in the European Parliament. It will only be approved after negotiations between EU states and parliament.

Europe says it wants to be a global leader of quantum by 2030.

The bloc today is already a world leader in quantum research but "lags" in translating this into real commercial opportunities.

- 'Opportunity today' -

The global tech industry welcomed the EU's efforts.

"The Quantum Act is a signal that Europe sees quantum as an opportunity for today, not the distant future," Jean-Marc Leclerc of US tech giant IBM which offers quantum services said in a statement to AFP.

"The details of the act will matter," Leclerc added.

"It should move Europe's thriving, open quantum ecosystem forward: reinforcing efforts that can scale adoption, attract investment, and ultimately keep Europe at the heart of a growing global quantum industry," he said.

The EU also highlights the future benefits from quantum for Europe's security such as secure communications for military and national security operations, or even help to develop more advanced defence equipment.

Despite its potential, quantum also poses cybersecurity risks -- such as breaking encryption and other systems protecting digital data -- at a time when AI and cyberattacks are rattling governments and companies.

The European Commission last week said an AI-assisted cyberattack hit its systems in October, which came after hacks on store freezers across Europe.

AFP