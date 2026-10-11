Tim Cook films Guangzhou Wing Chun on iPhone 18 Pro during first China trip since stepping down

Tim Cook, now executive chairman after stepping down as Apple chief executive, visited China for the first time in his new role and filmed a short video featuring Wing Chun in Guangzhou using an iPhone 18 Pro.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

On Saturday evening, Cook posted on Weibo, “Great to be back in China!” adding that it was “incredible to experience Guangzhou’s Wing Chun martial arts for the first time through the lens of iPhone 18 Pro.”

During his trip, Cook visited the set where young director Gu Tianji and Wing Chun practitioner Dai Zilong were filming. While discussing the filming process and professional workflows with the creative team, Gu's group presented Cook with a “martial arts manual” created using an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro as a commemorative gift. Cook also posted “Thank you, Gu Tianji, for sharing your vision with me.”

Reports suggest that the primary purpose of Cook's visit may be related to the 2026 meeting of the Advisory Board of the School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University, scheduled for October 13 to 14.