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INNOVATION

Apple launches M6 MacBook Pro and iMac, pitches faster on-device AI

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac powered by its latest M6 chip, touting faster performance for running AI tasks directly on the devices.

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Here are more details:

  • The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at HK$15,999, while the iMac starts at HK$11,499
  • Customers can pre-order the two products from Wednesday in 35 countries and regions, including the US, with availability starting November 6
  • Apple said the M6 MacBook Pro delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics and up to 25 percent faster AI performance than its M5 predecessor, along with up to 24 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac
  • The new iMac delivers up to 5x faster on-device AI performance than the previous M4 model, Apple said
  • The launches come a day before Apple hosts a "Pro and tell" event in Los Angeles on October 28, which Bloomberg News has reported is expected to feature Apple's first touch-screen MacBook Pro

Reuters


 

M6MacBook ProAppleiMac

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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