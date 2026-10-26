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INNOVATION

Apple ramps up iPhone Duo production by 30 percent as supply runs short, reports say

INNOVATION
53 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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A person uses the new foldable iPhone Duo, on its launch day at an Apple store, in London, Britain, October 23, 2026. REUTERS
A person uses the new foldable iPhone Duo, on its launch day at an Apple store, in London, Britain, October 23, 2026. REUTERS

Apple has requested that its suppliers accelerate production of its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, and increase order volumes by 30 percent, according to Taiwanese media citing industry sources.

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Initial stock of the iPhone Duo sold out rapidly following its global launch last Friday, with the next batch of devices not expected to ship until January 22 of next year.

The reports noted that initial supply was clearly insufficient based on pre-order data and post-launch demand, blaming assembly yield hurdles and unseasonably strong demand from Apple fans. 

The reports added, citing market research firms, that the initial production target of 6 million units for the iPhone Duo this year has now been raised to between 8 million and 10 million units, while shipment projections for 2027 reach as high as 33 million units.

Based on these revised shipment targets, analysts estimate that the iPhone Duo could capture approximately 40 percent of the global foldable smartphone market next year, potentially unseating Samsung to become the new category leader.

 

AppleiPhone Duofoldable smartphone

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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