Apple will stand trial in Paris in June 2027 on suspicion of having organised the planned obsolescence of several iPhone models by preventing repairs outside official outlets, a source close to the case told AFP on Tuesday.

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The case brought by French prosecutors against the US tech giant on charges of "obstructing repair and refurbishment" is a first, the campaign group Stop Planned Obsolescence said, welcoming the move after filing a complaint in December 2022.

"We strongly contest these unfounded allegations," Apple said when contacted by AFP.

Planned obsolescence refers to techniques used by manufacturers to deliberately shorten the lifespan of their products, generally electronic devices, thereby encouraging consumers to replace them more frequently.

If found guilty, Apple could be fined up to 300,000 euros ($330,000) or a percentage of its annual revenue, and could face compensation claims from clients.

According to the source close to the case, Apple Distribution International and its parent company Apple Inc are to appear in court for a four-day trial starting on June 17.

They are accused of obstructing repairs to a range of iPhone models for more than two and a half years, from November 2021 to July 2024.

Affected models range from the iPhone XS and the iPhone 12, 13, 14 and 15 series to the iPhone SE released in 2022.

Apple is accused of configuring its software to "make it impossible to repair or refurbish" the phones outside its authorised network, the source added.

For example, the Face ID feature might be disabled if the camera were replaced by an unauthorised repair shop, or the "battery health" feature could stop working.

The alleged aim was to boost sales of Apple's flagship product and increase the revenue of the multinational, which now generates more than $400 billion a year, about half of that from iPhone sales.

It is not the first case brought against the US giant by the Stop Planned Obsolescence group: In February 2021 it agreed to pay 25 million euros for failing to tell iPhone users that software updates could slow down older devices.

That settlement was one of several around the world after Apple admitted in December 2017 that its latest iOS software was slowing the performance of older telephones whose battery life was deteriorating.

AFP