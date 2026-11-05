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FINANCE

Apple cuts employee AI budgets in cost-control push, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
36 mins ago
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An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Apple has reduced employee budgets for AI usage as part of a broader effort to rein in costs, even as it seeks to expand the use of AI across its operations, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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Here are the details:

  • Apple last month cut the daily AI spending allowance for some engineers to US$200 (HK$1,560) from US$300, the report said.

  • The company is considering further reductions for some engineering teams, potentially lowering daily limits to US$100.

  • Some non-engineering groups already operate under a US$100 daily cap, which could be reduced to as little as US$25, the report added.

  • Employees needing greater access to AI tools would be able to seek exemptions from senior executives, according to Bloomberg.

  • The budgets cover AI "tokens," the units of data processed by models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude and Google's Gemini.

  • The move reflects a broader trend among technology companies scrutinizing AI-related expenses after initially encouraging widespread adoption.

  • Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • The move comes amid broader efforts by companies to rein in AI spending. Bloomberg recently reported that Goldman Sachs restricted access to some AI coding tools following a review of productivity and risk management.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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