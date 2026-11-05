logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Apple seeks about US$7 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS
View of an Apple logo at an Apple store in Paris, France, April 23, 2025. REUTERS

Apple is seeking about US$7 billion (HK$54.6 billion) from a US-dollar bond offering, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The iPhone maker is the latest major tech company to tap debt markets as the sector raises large sums to fund AI expansion.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Here are more details:

  • No final decision has been made on the size of the sale, which may still change depending on investor demand, the report said.

  • The initial price guidance for the longest-dated tranche is 80 basis points over US Treasuries, Bloomberg News reported.

  • Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and JPMorgan are joint book-running managers for the offering, a regulatory filing showed.

  • Goldman declined to comment on the size of the offering, while the others did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Apple's seven-part offering includes two floating-rate notes due in 2028 and 2029, and five fixed-rate notes due between 2028 and 2036, according to the filing.

  • The company plans to use the money for general business purposes, including share buybacks and repaying outstanding debt, the filing said.

  • Apple last raised money through bonds in May 2025, when it sold US$4.5 billion of debt in a four-part deal. That sale attracted US$10 billion in orders

Reuters

Applebond

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Apple cuts employee AI budgets in cost-control push, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
12 hours ago
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
US Treasury shifts language, opening door to auction size changes
FINANCE
04-11-2026 22:11 HKT
The new touchscreen MacBook Pro is displayed at the Apple “Pro and Tell” event on October 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Apple CEO John Ternus unveiled the new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display, the first-ever touchscreen Macbook, at the event amid a flurry of new product releases ahead of the 2026 holiday shopping season. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP
Apple AI tools come to China after two-year delay
CHINA
04-11-2026 14:21 HKT
The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Meta raises US$15 billion in five-part US bond sale to fund AI expansion
FINANCE
04-11-2026 10:35 HKT
Apple results beat Wall Street expectations on strong iPhone sales
FINANCE
03-11-2026 06:03 HKT
European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS
ECB flags AI valuations, bond stress and fund losses as main risks
FINANCE
02-11-2026 22:50 HKT
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Oracle logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Oracle taps investors for US$20 billion to finance AI expansion
FINANCE
02-11-2026 22:05 HKT
Alphabet's logo is seen in this illustration created on September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Alphabet kicks off euro-denominated bond sale, IFR reports
FINANCE
02-11-2026 16:56 HKT
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS
China lowers funding costs with shift to overnight policy rate
FINANCE
02-11-2026 10:25 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
Microsoft to raise US$25 billion in US bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
29-10-2026 20:24 HKT
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
12 hours ago
Leung Lai-ha
Elderly woman jailed for slapping 5-year-old in APM fight
NEWS
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.