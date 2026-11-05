Apple seeks about US$7 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg News reports

Apple is seeking about US$7 billion (HK$54.6 billion) from a US-dollar bond offering, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The iPhone maker is the latest major tech company to tap debt markets as the sector raises large sums to fund AI expansion.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Here are more details:

No final decision has been made on the size of the sale, which may still change depending on investor demand, the report said.

The initial price guidance for the longest-dated tranche is 80 basis points over US Treasuries, Bloomberg News reported.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities and JPMorgan are joint book-running managers for the offering, a regulatory filing showed.

Goldman declined to comment on the size of the offering, while the others did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Apple's seven-part offering includes two floating-rate notes due in 2028 and 2029, and five fixed-rate notes due between 2028 and 2036, according to the filing.

The company plans to use the money for general business purposes, including share buybacks and repaying outstanding debt, the filing said.

Apple last raised money through bonds in May 2025, when it sold US$4.5 billion of debt in a four-part deal. That sale attracted US$10 billion in orders

Reuters