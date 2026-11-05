Apple seeks about US$7 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg News reports

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US Treasury shifts language, opening door to auction size changes
04-11-2026 22:11 HKT
Apple AI tools come to China after two-year delay
04-11-2026 14:21 HKT
Meta raises US$15 billion in five-part US bond sale to fund AI expansion
04-11-2026 10:35 HKT
Apple results beat Wall Street expectations on strong iPhone sales
03-11-2026 06:03 HKT
ECB flags AI valuations, bond stress and fund losses as main risks
02-11-2026 22:50 HKT
Oracle taps investors for US$20 billion to finance AI expansion
02-11-2026 22:05 HKT
Alphabet kicks off euro-denominated bond sale, IFR reports
02-11-2026 16:56 HKT
China lowers funding costs with shift to overnight policy rate
02-11-2026 10:25 HKT
Microsoft to raise US$25 billion in US bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
29-10-2026 20:24 HKT