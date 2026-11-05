logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Hot Delight and Mr Incredible meet in early Classic Series showdown

HONG KONG RACING
32 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Hot Delight (left) and Mr Incredible (right) line up for an epic head-to-head clash at Sha Tin on Sunday. (HKJC)
Hot Delight (left) and Mr Incredible (right) line up for an epic head-to-head clash at Sha Tin on Sunday. (HKJC)

Hot Delight and Mr Incredible have raced just 11 times between them, but seven wins and ratings of 92 and 82 have already established the two Private Purchase Griffins (PPGs) among Hong Kong's leading Classic Series prospects, and they meet for the first time at Sha Tin on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Francis Lui Kin-wai's Hot Delight heads the ratings among Classic Series-eligible horses but must concede ten pounds to Brett Crawford's Mr Incredible in the extended-rating-band Class 2 Santa Monica Handicap (1,400m), where the pair have drawn alongside each other in barriers seven and eight.

There is still plenty of water to flow under the bridge before the Classic Mile in January, but both have made rapid progress through the grades.

Hot Delight has earned his rating with four wins from six starts, including one in Class 2, and lost little in defeat when beaten a short head by Sky Jewellery over Sunday's distance last month after racing wide without cover from the 900-meter mark.

Mr Incredible has had one fewer start but has shown plenty of promise himself, winning three of his first four races before returning from a break to finish a half-length second to Grand Eagle over 1,200 meters under 135 pounds on October 19, running on strongly after settling last from barrier 11.

Sunday will be his first attempt beyond 1,200 meters and his first in Class 2, where he gets the chance to measure up against the highest-rated four-year-old in Hong Kong from the bottom of the weights.

Hot Delight has achieved more so far, and his rating already puts him close to a familiar benchmark for Lui. Golden Sixty had reached 94 by October 2019 before sweeping all three legs of the Classic Series the following year, leaving Hot Delight just two points shy of his champion's mark at a similar stage.

But ratings tell us what horses have achieved, not necessarily what they might become, and other PPG Classic winners have emerged from much further down the handicap.

Voyage Bubble stood at 74 heading into November 2022 before going on to win the Classic Mile and Derby, while Invincible Ibis was still rated just 65 when he won at Sha Tin in late November last year, four months before his own Derby triumph.

Those ratings come from different seasons and are not directly comparable, but they show how much can change between November and March. Once Sunday's clash is out of the way, the inevitable questions about how far Hot Delight and Mr Incredible can stay will follow, although that may be getting ahead of things given how little racing either has had.

John Size has long argued that class is a better starting point than proven stamina when assessing Derby prospects, and the 13-time champion trainer may be on to something.

Of 14 PPGs who won Classic Series races over the past 20 seasons, 12 had not raced beyond 1,400 meters by early November. California Spangle and Super Sunny Sing had never ventured beyond 1,200 meters, yet both subsequently won the Classic Cup over 1,800 meters.

The Derby record tells a similar story. Of the 27 winners between 2000 and 2026, 16 had never raced at 2,000 meters or farther anywhere in the world before winning the race.

hot delight mr incredible francis lui brett crawford sha tin classic series hong kong derby four year old classic series

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Alexis Badel is back in the winner's enclosure. Sing Tao.
RACEDAY REVIEW: Badel ends drought as Lui turns near misses into wins
HONG KONG RACING
01-11-2026 21:14 HKT
Flying Ting Lok and Andrea Atzeni edge out odds-on favorite Packing Smart in a nail-biting three-way finish.
Atzeni sweats on photo as Flying Ting Lok stuns Packing Smart
HONG KONG RACING
13 hours ago
Winning Diamond gets his first win at his 18th start in Happy Valley on Wednesday.
The only way is up for Diamond in the rough after Class 5 breakthrough
HONG KONG RACING
15 hours ago
Storming Dragon seen winning at Happy Valley. HKJC
RACEDAY FOCUS: Purton's perfect switch run on the line with Storming Dragon
HONG KONG RACING
03-11-2026 22:56 HKT
Packing Smart trials on Sha Tin's all-weather track. Sing Tao
Packing Smart offers Hayes chance to end Happy Valley debutant drought
HONG KONG RACING
03-11-2026 22:48 HKT
Happy Valley Racecourse.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, November 4
HONG KONG RACING
03-11-2026 12:46 HKT
Hollie Doyle will return to Hong Kong for another winter stint until January 31. (HKJC)
Hollie Doyle joins Hong Kong's winter jockey influx
HONG KONG RACING
02-11-2026 15:48 HKT
The Boom Box (inside), ridden by Vincent Ho, holds out Dazzling Fit (outside) and Jerry Chau. Sing Tao.
Ho barges clear of Chau as fight for IJC places turns fierce
HONG KONG RACING
01-11-2026 21:20 HKT
Jumbo Blessing eyes four straight Happy Valley 1,000 meter wins on Sunday. HKJC
RACEDAY FOCUS: Jumbo Blessing seeks rare fourth straight at the Valley 
HONG KONG RACING
31-10-2026 15:51 HKT
Inside Track.
INSIDE TRACK: Homegrown riders go to war for the places Bowman left open
HONG KONG RACING
31-10-2026 00:00 HKT
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
15 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
7 hours ago
$270,000 in jewellery stolen from Tsim Sha Tsui flat; elderly man suspects wife
NEWS
04-11-2026 05:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.