RACEDAY FOCUS: Purton's perfect switch run on the line with Storming Dragon

Zac Purton has won aboard all three horses he has taken over from Britney Wong Po-ni this season, and Storming Dragon looks well placed to make it four from four.

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Jamie Richards' six-year-old drops back to Class 4 for the Gloucester Handicap (1,200m), where he has won twice and finished in the placings another six times from nine starts.

His latest fourth over the course and distance was his best effort this season after finishing eighth and sixth in his first two runs, and barrier three gives him every chance to take another step forward.

Purton also knows the horse well, having partnered him eight times for a win and six placings.

Ruby Thrive, Bits Superstar and Apex Glory have all won at their next start when Purton replaced Wong this season, despite having finished second, 11th and fourth respectively on their previous outings.

Storming Dragon also arrives off a fourth, but the return to Class 4 gives him a particularly good chance of extending Purton's sequence.

Ace Champion bids for outright Million Challenge lead

Fortunate Son's failure to complete a hat-trick has left Ace Champion with the chance to take sole command of the HK$1.5 million DBS x Manulife Million Challenge.

The pair share the lead on 30 points after Fortunate Son finished sixth under 135 pounds on October 14 and Ace Champion won later on the same card.

China Win and Pope Cody are next on 22 points, but Ace Champion can move clear if he completes a hat-trick of wins in Race 9, the Class 3 Causeway Bay Handicap (1,200m).

Since 2006/07, only five of 38 horses attempting a third successive Class 3 win over Happy Valley's 1,200 meters have succeeded.

One of them was Romantic Cash, who completed the hat-trick off a rating of 76 in November 2015, the same mark Ace Champion has reached after climbing 15 points for his two victories.

Ace Champion carries 132 pounds on Wednesday, while All Out For Six, beaten 1¼ lengths by him last month, meets him eight pounds better off at the weights.

History against God Of Pi on Valley debut

Manfred Man Ka-leung has bigger plans for God Of Pi than a Class 3 sprint around Happy Valley, but history offers the Australian Group 2 winner little encouragement.

Formerly West Of Swindon, the Stutt Stakes winner has trialled well since arriving from Ciaron Maher. He starts off 76, carrying 135 pounds from barrier eight in Race 8, the Causeway Bay Handicap (1,200m).

Since 2016/17, none of the 20 newcomers rated 75 or higher has finished in the first three on debut in Class 3 over Happy Valley's 1,200 meters, while only Harb, who dead-heated off 80 in April 2007, has won among 42 such newcomers since 2006/07.

Just eight of 180 Class 3 newcomers have won here since 2016/17, all rated 73 or lower. The latest, Young Emperor, won off 68 in October 2024 and opposes God Of Pi on Wednesday.

But those 20 higher-rated newcomers had a median starting price of 42.5, and God Of Pi looks likely to attract stronger support.