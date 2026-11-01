RACEDAY REVIEW: Badel ends drought as Lui turns near misses into wins

Ride of the Day – Alexis Badel

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Alexis Badel ended a 47-ride losing streak in Race 5, producing a sweeping run aboard Same To You to catch Luke Ferraris on Winning Money by a short head. He had not won since Big Return on October 4.

Badel had seven lengths to make up at the 400-meter mark, but his winning move came much earlier. As trouble developed on his inside down the back straight, he switched out and gathered momentum before launching his long run to the line.

Trainer Mark Newnham believed that decision won him the race.

“There seemed to be a bit of trouble, a bit of backwash. If he'd got caught up in that, he wouldn't have won,” Newnham said.

A special mention goes to Dylan Mo Hin-tung, who celebrated his first winner of the season after a bold front-running ride aboard Me Tsui Yu-sak's On The Way, scoring by three lengths at his second Hong Kong start.

The former Chris Waller-trained import had endured a wide trip on debut at Sha Tin, finishing 6¼ lengths behind Megastar Heart, but Mo took luck out of the equation this time, sending On The Way straight to the front and comfortably defeating race favorite Danica's Choice.

“I ride this horse every day, so I know him. I know he has gate speed,” Mo said. “I was just hoping that as long as I rode him smoothly, he could give me a winner.”

Training Performance of the Day – Francis Lui Kin-wai

Francis Lui Kin-wai's horses had been running well without winning, but Superb King and Turquoise Velocity finally gave the trainer a Happy Valley double.

Lui went into the meeting on just three wins against 25 second- and third-place finishes. Superb King had contributed six seconds and two thirds from 18 winless starts before James Orman broke through aboard him in Race 4.

Winning Money was then denied by a short head in Race 5, but Turquoise Velocity added a Class 2 victory two races later to take Lui's season tally to five.

Lui acknowledged the frustration but hoped Sunday's double marked a change in fortunes.

“Lots of seconds. Hopefully, some more winners now,” he said.

Me Tsui Yu-sak also deserves a mention after completing his second double in five days. Having struck through Speedy Trident and Macanese Master at Sha Tin on Wednesday, Tsui followed up at Happy Valley when Matthew Chadwick won aboard Fast Speed in Race 6 before Dylan Mo Hin-tung guided On The Way to a three-length victory in the finale.

Four winners in five days was a fine way for Tsui to celebrate his 66th birthday on Friday.

Horse to Follow – Falcon Hunter

Falcon Hunter was expected to win Sunday's Class 5 opener at odds of 1.3, but his 1½-length victory under Nichola Yuen Hang-yiu gave trainer James Cummings plenty of encouragement ahead of a return to Class 4.

The four-year-old had finished second twice this season. Cummings spoke to owner Alex Chan Cheuk Lun the previous night and both felt Falcon Hunter would be cherry-ripe to break through third-up.

Cummings believes gelding has made a big difference to the lightly raced horse, who also gave him his first Happy Valley winner.

“He's the perfect type of Happy Valley horse,” Cummings said, praising his ability to race close to the speed and quicken when needed.