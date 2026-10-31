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HONG KONG RACING

RACEDAY FOCUS: Jumbo Blessing seeks rare fourth straight at the Valley 

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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Jumbo Blessing eyes four straight Happy Valley 1,000 meter wins on Sunday. HKJC
Jumbo Blessing eyes four straight Happy Valley 1,000 meter wins on Sunday. HKJC

Jumbo Blessing chases a fourth straight victory at Happy Valley on Sunday, a feat none of Caspar Fownes' runners has managed there over the past 20 seasons.

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Since 2006/07, Fownes has had 26 horses attempt a fourth consecutive win, but only four succeeded, all at Sha Tin. His 10 attempts at Happy Valley drew a blank, although four finished in the first three.

Jumbo Blessing has won his past three races over the Valley's 1,000 meters in Class 4 and now steps into Class 3 over the same course and distance. His latest win brought a seven-point rise in the ratings.

Across all trainers, just four of 25 horses seeking a fourth straight victory after three Class 4 wins succeeded when they moved into Class 3.

Two previous Fownes horses won three straight over Happy Valley's 1,000 meters before racing again: Snap Fit and Explosive Witness. Neither won next time, although both moved up to 1,200 meters.

Jumbo Blessing at least stays at his winning distance.

Chau gets Dazzling Fit chance as Eustace partnership fires

Jerry Chau Chun-lok's double at Sha Tin on Wednesday lifted him to third in the jockey standings on 14 wins, and his partnership with David Eustace has played a considerable part.

The pair had just one ride together in 2024/25 before winning eight races from 59 mounts last season, a strike rate of 13.6 percent. This term, they have already combined for six wins from 16 rides at 37.5 percent, including Central Bank on Wednesday.

Chau is set to replace the suspended Zac Purton aboard Eustace's Dazzling Fit on Sunday after the five-year-old was held up behind tiring runners in the straight at Happy Valley on Oct. 7.

Chau has won eight times from 131 rides immediately after Purton, but 31 unsuccessful mounts came for former trainer Benno Yung. Without those rides, his record is eight from 100.

He has gone 27 such rides without a winner since the start of last season, but Dazzling Fit gives him a chance to change that while his partnership with Eustace is flourishing.

Family Jewel finally heads to Happy Valley

Caspar Fownes trained a record 46 Happy Valley winners last season but has taken his time introducing Family Jewel to the city circuit.

After four wins from 19 starts, all at Sha Tin, Family Jewel is entered to make his Valley debut in Sunday's Class 3 over 1,650 meters following a 133-day break.

Since 2006/07, Fownes has won 42 of 315 Valley debuts by horses previously raced at Sha Tin, a 13.3 percent strike rate against 6.1 percent for other trainers.

The timing matters. His horses have won 19 of 84 Valley debuts after five to nine Sha Tin starts, but just two of 35 after 10 or more.

Galaxy Witness had won four times from 17 Sha Tin starts before finishing second on his Valley debut over 1,650 meters in July 2023.

Audacious Pursuit won at that distance in May, the only winner from 20 Fownes Valley debutants after at least 10 Sha Tin starts. Unlike Family Jewel, he had won only once previously and scored in Class 4.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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