Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, November 4

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Happy Valley race meeting on Wednesday, November 4.

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Race Meeting: 04/11/2026 Happy Valley - Turf "A" Course

Race 1 – CLEVELAND HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:40 | 1000m | HKD $875,000

#7 Always My Folks is third-up after two runs from wide draws where he was caught wide throughout, but barrier 4 gives him a much sweeter map today. In a race with several runners likely to press forward, Jerry Chau should be able to land him in the right spot. #1 Loving Vibes ticks plenty of boxes on the quick back-up, a move Mark Newnham has used successfully, while the drop into Class 5 for the first time is another major positive. Nichola Yuen’s booking also suits. #3 Joy Star has trialed much better since changing stables and looks ready to reproduce that improvement on race day first-up in Class 5. #9 Lean Master is better placed back at 1,000m with the blinkers reapplied after two unsuitable runs this campaign over 1,200m and 1,400m.

Race 2 – CANNON HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

19:10 | 1650m | HKD $875,000

#1 Lovely Miles has endured wide draws in both runs this season and produced his best effort yet last time, dashing late into fourth behind Smart Fat Cat over the mile at Sha Tin. He now drops into Class 5, gets Nichola Yuen aboard from a better draw and looks very well placed to break through in a lowly contest. #11 Prince Alex maps for a much better run from barrier 2 after an eye-catching sixth from a wide draw over 1,400m at Sha Tin last start, while the switch back to this track and distance ticks plenty of boxes. #2 Monta Frutta has not won for 945 days, but now that he has reached Class 5 he can start to be followed again. Barrier 3 should give him every chance to settle in a good position and be competitive. #9 Lucky Blessing looks the likely leader from barrier 1 and should give a good sight in front, although his stamina late remains the main query.

Race 3 – GLOUCESTER HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 Dan Attack arrives off three straight seconds and looks ready to win third-up. Barrier 1 gives him every chance in a moderate Class 4 and leaves little room for excuses. #1 Brownneedsfurther picked up where he left off last season with a first-up win before a close fourth last time when he did not get the best of trips. Reuniting with Zac Purton is a positive, although barrier 9 is the slight query. #3 Master Champion has run well from wide draws in both starts this preparation, and barrier 7 should give him a better trip while the step up in distance looks more suitable. #7 Unrivaled King appears well prepared for debut, has shown glimpses of ability and is capable of running a race first-up.

Race 4 – EAST POINT HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:10 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#12 Prestige Ricky has been threatening to win with a couple of placings from three runs this campaign, and he will not get many better opportunities than today from barrier 1 at the foot of the weights in Class 4. #1 Well Enough has performed well in two runs since dropping into Class 4 and is clearly trending the right way, while barrier 4 gives him every chance. #10 Quick Contribution has finished in the placings in each of his past five runs and keeps finding one or two too good late, but his consistency again puts him right in the finish. #7 Amazing Award gets Karis Teetan back in the saddle, a rider with a good record on the horse, after a pass-mark ninth first-up. The blinkers also go back on, which should suit better.

Race 5 – THE ANT DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#8 Packing Smart has trialed like a horse going places for David Hayes, albeit while traveling a touch strongly. Winning on debut at Happy Valley is never easy, but from barrier 2 under Zac Purton he should be able to roll forward and give them something to chase. #6 Unstoppaple resumed in good order from a wide draw, closing strongly into second, and the move into barrier 1 gives him the chance to settle handier and go close again. #4 Solid Car has been ultra-consistent despite winning only once, placing eight other times from 17 local starts. Barrier 9 may force their hand early, with the option to settle back and let him finish off. #1 Mr Desira has trialed well since his first-up ninth at the bottom of Class 3, and the drop into Class 4 brings him firmly back into contention.

Race 6 – GLOUCESTER HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Storming Dragon has not quite measured up in Class 3 lately, so the drop back into Class 4 makes him a major player. The blinkers and tongue tie go back on, Zac Purton rides from barrier 3 and a recent trial win suggests he arrives in good order. #11 Kwai Chung Talents was rewarded for his consistency with a breakthrough win at start nine last time, leading throughout. Barrier 4 should let him settle on pace again without much pressure and remain competitive. #4 Friends Of Shajing has been threatening to win since dropping in class and should appreciate barrier 5 after drawing wider in all three runs this campaign despite performing well. #8 Stanley Express gets barrier 1 for his second start with David Eustace and can take a step forward from his last-start seventh at Sha Tin, where he had a poor trip.

Race 7 – JAFFE HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

21:45 | 1650m | HKD $2,050,000

#8 Do Your Part has started favorite in both runs this season and has gone too hard in front on each occasion, yet still stuck on reasonably well. Jerry Chau takes over from barrier 2 today, and a more measured ride should bring improvement. #5 Flow Water Flow returns to Happy Valley for the third time after finishing second on both previous visits. His two runs this campaign have been sound, he has trialed well since his latest start and looks ready to peak third-up. #9 Call Me Topseed draws barrier 8, a significant upgrade after starting from barrier 10 or wider in each of his past five runs. He trialed well enough in the same heat as Flow Water Flow and has already shown he is competitive in a race of this nature. #1 Loch Tay should get a good run from barrier 4 and is better placed dropping back into Class 3.

Race 8 – CAUSEWAY BAY HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:15 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#9 Live Wire reunites with Zac Purton, who knows him well, for his second look at Class 3 after a solid first attempt in the grade. From barrier 9 he raced on pace throughout and held second, and the move into barrier 1 should give Purton a much smoother run. #8 Four Stars Align has turned in two promising runs in Hong Kong and now looks ready to break through with the aid of barrier 2. #6 Flashing Fighter broke his maiden impressively first-up and now gets the chance to go on with it in Class 3. From barrier 4 under Nichola Yuen, he should map well just off the speed and get his chance late. #2 Target Audience needs luck from barrier 11, but on current form he does not look out of place and is one of the more consistent runners in the field.

Race 9 – CAUSEWAY BAY HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:50 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#1 Ace Champion is flying this season, winning back-to-back races in the style of a horse still on the rise. He overcame barrier 12 and a wide passage into the straight last start before letting down strongly and drawing away. Barrier 5 is kinder today and, although he now carries top weight, he has earned it. #7 Quantum Cloud is trending the right way after producing his best run yet when third to Bright Day on his first Happy Valley start, and barrier 1 is another positive. #4 All Out For Six attracted heavy market support last time and started favorite ahead of Ace Champion, but was no match for the winner despite finishing second. #10 California Blitz gets the Zac Purton factor, while a low draw gives him every chance to bounce back into the money.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 7, 1, 3, 9

Race 2: 1, 11, 2, 9

Race 3: 5, 1, 3, 7

Race 4: 12, 1, 10, 7

Race 5: 8, 6, 4, 1

Race 6: 1, 11, 4, 8

Race 7: 8, 5, 9, 1

Race 8: 9, 8, 6, 2

Race 9: 1, 7, 4, 10

Jackpot information for 4 November, Wednesday Meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse:

A jackpot of HK$250,000 will be carried forward to the first Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$250,000 will be carried forward to the fourth Double Trio.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.