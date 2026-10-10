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RACING
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HONG KONG RACING

Titan Pegasus back with Classic Series in sight for Eustace

HONG KONG RACING
6 mins ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

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David Eustace
David Eustace

David Eustace is eyeing the 2027 Four-Year-Old Classic Series with Titan Pegasus after the four-year-old showed encouraging signs of maturity ahead of his Sha Tin return on Sunday.

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Titan Pegasus resumes in the Class 3 Chui Pin Wai Handicap (1,400m), his first appearance since June.

“He’s prepped up nicely. Really pleased with his run at the end of last year over 1,400. So, obviously, the draw will be crucial, but I’m sort of hopeful of him returning well,” Eustace said.

“Certainly, I hope we’ve got potentially the Four-Year-Old Series in front of him. So he’s ready to run, but he’ll improve plenty for it.”

Known as Field Of Play in Australia, Titan Pegasus raced three times for Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young, winning on debut at Moonee Valley before taking the Group 3 Blue Diamond Prelude and starting favorite when sixth in the Group 1 Blue Diamond.

He made steady progress after arriving in Hong Kong and produced his best run at his final start of the season, coming from second-last to make ground late when third over 1,400 meters.

Having already shown ability at two, the question was whether he would train on after moving to Hong Kong, but Eustace has been encouraged by his development.

“Yeah, I think for a three-year-old to do what he did, with the rating that he had, having been very lightly raced, he did a really good job.

“I’ve really been pleased with how he’s trained on from three to four. Just that bit more relaxed. He’s been much more straightforward through his work and his trials.

“So he’s by no means the finished article, but hopefully he’ll race that bit kinder and allow the jockey to get him into a good rhythm and finish his race off.”

Eustace also saddles Mighty Profit in the Class 4 Lam Tei Handicap (1,200m), hoping the four-year-old can build on an encouraging debut when he rattled home into fifth after showing signs of greenness.

“He’s very, very new. He’s got a lot to learn and a lot of maturing to do, mentally and physically.

“He showed his potential and what there might be in his first run, but he also showed that he’s got a long way to go. He missed the kick and was slow into stride and then rattled home.

“I suspect he’ll take a step forward and hopefully jump that bit better on Sunday, but he’s still got a bit to learn. So we haven’t pushed him and just hope he can have a nice debut this season and build on that.”

Swift Ascend makes his return from injury in the Class 3 San Tin Handicap (1,200m) after two encouraging trials.

The gelding won three races during Eustace’s first season in Hong Kong, climbing from Class 4 into Class 2, but went winless in six starts last campaign.

“He’s trialed really nicely. His first trial was excellent. Pleased with his second trial. He looks to have come back as good as ever.

“So yeah, looking forward to running him. You know, he’s an older horse, but he hasn’t had loads of racing and he’s back from an injury, so it’s good to see him return. His trials certainly have been encouraging.

“I think if everything went his way when he was racing well in Class 2 last year, he might have been able to win one. He just didn’t quite have the luck required. But yeah, he’s clearly sort of right on the cusp.”

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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