logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Luke Middlebrook's Raceday Focus: Nichola Yuen steps into Happy Valley spotlight

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Nichola Yuen. HKJC
Nichola Yuen. HKJC

Hong Kong's 10-pound apprentice takes her first rides at the Valley, while Winning Diamond's stable switch and the early-season trainer numbers provide other angles to watch for on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Yuen set for Valley debut

Nichola Yuen Hang-yiu could hardly have started the season better, landing the opener aboard Pierre Ng Pang-chi’s Good Fortune, but Wednesday brings a new challenge when Hong Kong’s 10-pound apprentice takes her first rides at Happy Valley.

She has four mounts, headed by Ng-trained Leading Dragon in the Class Four 1,200m in Race 7. He also makes his Valley debut, although there should be little mystery about where he lands in the run. The Jockey Club’s speed map has him leading on his own and it is difficult to map the race any other way.

Yuen also partners Ng’s class-dropping Blue Illusion, who draws low and should map well.

Yuen’s race sense will be given a sterner test elsewhere. Dennis Yip Chor-hong’s Lean Master (Race 3) has trialed impressively ahead of his first Class Five run but draws barrier 12 in a race loaded with speed, while David Hayes’ Harmony N Blessed (Race 8) faces a similar problem from gate 11.

From Yip to Eustace

Winning Diamond failed to place in 13 starts for Dennis Yip Chor-hong, but the move to David Eustace makes him one of the more interesting stable transfers on Wednesday.

That barren run has dragged his rating to a career-low 28 and dropped him firmly into Class Five, while his trial for Eustace suggested there may be more there than his form reads. Barrier 11 is no help, but horses leaving Yip winless have a habit of finding something elsewhere.

Over the past 10 years, 31 horses have left Yip’s stable without winning for him and 19 — 61.3 per cent — subsequently won for another trainer. Those 19 combined for 47 wins after leaving, while five struck immediately at their first start for the new yard.

David Eustace. HKJC
David Eustace. HKJC

Winning Diamond may not get the position in running Andrea Atzeni would want from gate 11, but even if Wednesday proves a race too soon, any improvement is worth filing away. The evidence to date suggests the stable switch is effective.

Spotting early-season trends

One meeting tells us only so much, but the opening two months are a better guide.

Danny Shum’s Sha Tin double fits the pattern. The most successful opening-day trainer of the past 10 seasons averages more than 10 winners through the first two months and sends out six at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Danny Shum. HKJC
Danny Shum. HKJC

Mark Newnham’s numbers have climbed sharply: three winners through the opening two months of his first Hong Kong campaign, then 12, then 20. He was off the mark again on Sunday and has three runners on Wednesday, including likely favorite Robot Lucky Star.

David Hayes had Ka Ying Rising as his only winner on Sunday while his other eight runners were beaten, but he also averages around 10 winners through the opening two months and had 13 by the same stage last season. He saddles nine on Wednesday.

Caspar Fownes drew a blank at Sha Tin, but the King of the Valley returns to his best track on Wednesday, where he saddles six and averages close to 11 winners through the opening two months. 

Six Up Play

The Six Up ticket hinges on Race 5 banker #5 Violet Star, who came to hand at the end of last season and looks set to make further progress this campaign. Barrier one gives Karis Teetan every chance to secure the right run, and he should be hard to hold out.

That stand allows us to spread wider elsewhere, particularly in Race 3, which looks one of the trickier legs of the sequence.

There is also added incentive this week, with a *HK$3.8 million jackpot* carried forward to the Six Win Bonus and an *estimated dividend of HK$10 million*.

Race 3: #7 Vigor Elleegant, #10 Winning Diamond, #1 Lakeshore Hero, #11 Oriental Surprise

Race 4: #4 Sunday’s Serenade, #2 Sky Deep

*Race 5: #5 Violet Star (banker)

Race 6: #6 Jumbo Blessing, #9 Day Day Victory

Race 7: #4 Leading Dragon, #1 Robot Lucky Star

Race 8: #11 Ace Champion, #4 Tycoon Resources

64 combinations, HK$128 at 20 percent

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Happy Valley Racecourse.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, September 11
HONG KONG RACING
07-09-2026 15:00 HKT
Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, September 6
HONG KONG RACING
02-09-2026 19:00 HKT
Bear Champ winning in Australia. Photo: Dan Meagher Racing
Australian double earns Bear Champ a second shot in Hong Kong
HONG KONG RACING
20-07-2026 21:20 HKT
Happy Valley Racecourse.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, March 11
HONG KONG RACING
10-03-2026 13:59 HKT
Joao Moreira takes the opening race for trainer David Eustace aboard Fashion Legend. Sing Tao
Moreira double lifts Eustace past debut-season tally at season finale
HONG KONG RACING
16-07-2026 01:35 HKT
David Eustace
Eustace turns to Moreira for final-night lift after season of steady progress
HONG KONG RACING
14-07-2026 13:05 HKT
Francis Lui has trained more winners at Sha Tin than any other trainer this season. HKJC
Francis Lui's Patch of Gold
HONG KONG RACING
10-07-2026 08:26 HKT
Joao Moreira rides Forza Toro to an all-the-way victory in the 'Eight to Glory' race at Happy Valley.
Spanish silks strike gold as Fownes, Shum trade blows at the Valley
HONG KONG RACING
08-07-2026 23:11 HKT
Inside Track.
INSIDE TRACK: Eight to Glory and the price of new ideas
ANALYSIS
08-07-2026 09:17 HKT
Caspar Fownes has made a strong start to the season and it could continue with somoe top chances at Happy Valley, including Monarch County (HKJC)
Caspar Fownes enters final stretch with fifth trainers' title in sight
HONG KONG RACING
07-07-2026 23:41 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
07-09-2026 20:08 HKT
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
10 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
07-09-2026 17:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.