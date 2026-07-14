Eustace turns to Moreira for final-night lift after season of steady progress

David Eustace has not yet struck with Joao Moreira this season, but the second-season trainer gets two more chances with the “Magic Man” at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

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Eustace and Moreira have combined four times this term for a best finish of second, and regular communication with champion trainer Caspar Fownes has helped secure the Brazilian for Fashion Legend in the opening race and Kyrus Treasure in the third.

“I’ve been in communication with Caspar for the last four or five weeks and he just said, ‘keep messaging and I’ll let you know quickly, yes or no’,” Eustace said. “So I’m very grateful for that, having Joao ride for us.

“We haven’t had a winner yet, but hopefully we can on Wednesday.”

Fashion Legend has yet to figure in seven starts at Happy Valley, but Eustace hopes barrier two, Moreira going on for the first time and a drop into Class 5 can help turn that record around.

Kyrus Treasure, on the other hand, returns to Class 4 after breaking through at his 10th start last time, taking advantage of a class drop and his first look at Happy Valley to win by two lengths under Jerry Chau Chun-lok.

One more winner at the final fixture of the season would take Eustace to 36 for the term, matching his debut-season tally.

Happy Valley has been his strength this season, where Eustace has trained 19 winners from 164 runners at the city circuit, striking at 11.6 per cent, compared to 13 wins from 269 runners on Sha Tin’s turf at 4.8 per cent.

The extended mile at Happy Valley has been particularly rewarding, producing 15 wins from 106 runners at 14.2 per cent.

Recent stable acquisition Light Years Glory tackles that course and distance for the first time in the fourth race after an eye-catching sixth on stable debut 18 days ago. From barrier 12, he was eased back early before running on to finish two and a half lengths behind Master Lucky over 1,400 meters at Sha Tin.

On Wednesday, Light Years Glory jumps from barrier five, with Hugh Bowman staying aboard after partnering the horse at his past four starts, including two third placings before his move to Eustace’s yard.

“I think a mile in Class 4 at the Valley is right up his alley,” Eustace said. “The gate’s okay, Hugh’s always had a bit of time for the horse and if they go a nice gallop, which is key for him, I’ll be hopeful for a good run.”

What began slowly has picked up in the second half of the season. Eustace went winless from 23 runners in September and managed just one winner from 43 starters in October, but November brought seven wins from 50 runners at a 14 per cent strike rate.

He added four winners in December, three in each month from January to March, five in April and three in May before June produced another six.

“I think from where we were in December and January, to get the number of winners and the number of winners with a bit of quality is a good effort,” Eustace said. “To train nearly as many as last season has been good, but hopefully we can start next season a little bit stronger and have a bit more consistency throughout the season.

“Ultimately, the horses have raced well for the last six or seven months, clients within the yard have been happy and hopefully we can build again upon it.”

One area Eustace has already built on is prize money. His stable earned HK$49,177,315 in his debut season and heads into the final meeting of the season with HK$63,756,713.

That increase has been strengthened by horses who have continued to progress. Colourful King and Silvery Breeze have more than earned their keep, rising through the ratings to win in Class 1 and Class 2 company, while Light Years Charm gave Eustace his first Hong Kong Group success in the Group 3 Lion Rock Trophy.

Eustace is hopeful some of that form can carry into next season, and Titan Pegasus is another horse who gives him something to look forward to.

The three-year-old finished third in the final Sha Tin race on Sunday at his third Hong Kong start, a run that encouraged Eustace to think he can be aimed towards the Classic Mile next term.

A son of Deep Field, Titan Pegasus won on debut over 1,200m at Moonee Valley as a two-year-old before claiming the Group 3 Blue Diamond Prelude. He then finished sixth in the Blue Diamond Stakes before being sold to Hong Kong interests.

“I was very keen to keep racing him this season and get another run into him, and his run on Sunday was what he had been showing in his trials,” Eustace said. “So he’s a horse who can have a break now and I feel we can set him on a path towards a race like the Classic Mile next season.

“I think he’ll get a mile no problem.”

That is the broader point for Eustace heading into the off-season. He laughed off the idea of setting goals but said every horse in the stable will have a plan.

“Every horse will have a plan for next season,” he said. “We’ll just try to carry that plan out.”